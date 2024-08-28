‘American Idol’ Star Halts Concert After Allegedly Witnessing Act Of Domestic Abuse In The Crowd

Famous country singer and “American Idol” winner Scotty McCreery halted his concert Aug. 24 at the Colorado State Fair after seeing a man allegedly hit a woman in the crowd.

McCreery had just finished engaging the crowd by telling them he was about to play his wife’s favorite song, “It Matters To Her,” when he suddenly stopped to address the incident unfolding in the audience. A video clip of that moment was shared online by concertgoer Jessica Rosario.

“As he started to sing, he noticed a man who allegedly hit a female and stopped the show and had him removed by security,” Rosario told People. The video showed McCreery pointing down as he requested assistance from police and security.

“Right here, that’s a lady you just hit, sir,” McCreery alleged in the video,

“Absolutely not, you just hit the lady. Police? Security? Is she okay?” the star continued.

He addressed the man and scolded him for his alleged actions.

“Get the heck out of here!” he said.

There were a few moments of silence as the crowd could be heard moving about and talking while people rushed in to assist the woman in apparent distress.

McCreery refused to continue until the incident was addressed, and he called out the alleged aggressor.

“On God’s green earth. At a Scotty McCreery show? What are you doing?” the famous singer said.

He asked his fans to assist law enforcement officials on the ground.

“Y’all let the cop know who hit the lady because that’s absolutely unacceptable.”

McCreery checked in with the audience before he resumed his set.

“We got ‘em? We good down there?” McCreery asked. People pointed at a person that appeared to be led out of the area.

“Whoever you are, that’s the definition of a coward, hitting a lady. Get the heck out of here!” he added.

“We can confirm that an incident took place at the Scotty McCreery concert where a man assaulted a woman and the performer stopped the show,” director of communications with The Colorado Department of Agriculture, Olga Robak, told People.

“This incident is still under investigation and we cannot comment further,” she told People.

The identities of those involved in the alleged altercation have reportedly not been made public. It’s unclear if any arrests were made, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Halts Concert To Settle Crowd Disturbance)

Those in possession of video or information of the alleged attack are requested to reach out to Colorado State Fair Security via csf.security@state.co.us, according to the outlet.