Disgraced Actor And Alleged Cannibal Armie Hammer Says He Can No Longer Afford Gas For His Car

Armie Hammer took to an Instagram video Tuesday to tell fans that he sold his truck because he can no longer afford to put gas in it.

The disgraced actor and accused cannibal indicated he has been striving to start fresh in Los Angeles but hasn’t been able to sustain the lifestyle he once led. Hammer expressed emotional attachment to his truck in the selfie video, and noted that he brought his children home from the hospital in the vehicle. He explained the sentimental value of the truck by describing the many road trips and memories that it held for him.

“So, I’ve been back in L.A. for a couple of weeks now — this is my truck,” Hammer told his fans.

“I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself,” he said.

“I have loved this truck intensely and taken it camping and across country multiple times and on long road trips, and I took it for one last road trip to CarMax.”

The famous actor quipped that his video was “not an ad for CarMax,” as he moved to sit inside his truck one last time.

“This is because I’m selling my truck. Since being back in L.A., I have put about $400 or $500 dollars worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it. I can’t afford the gas anymore,” Hammer confessed.

Hammer tried to remain optimistic about this change.

“But you know what? That’s okay. I got a new car. It’s tiny. It’s a hybrid. I’m probably gonna put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month — and this is it,” he said.

“Here’s to new beginnings. It’s my birthday tomorrow,” he said, before saying he will be “starting my birthday in a new car, in a new apartment, in a new life in Los Angeles.”

Hammer showed fans the contents of his vehicle, and the small bag he was given so he could pack up all his belongings before walking away from the vehicle.

“I appreciate it all. I hope you take as good of care of the next person,” he said to the truck, as the camera panned the inside and he patted the steering wheel with his hand one last time. (RELATED: Accused Cannibal And Rapist, Armie Hammer, Buddies Up With Bill Maher To Casually Shrug Off Allegations Against Him)

Hammer shares daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7, with his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers. He faced allegations of cannibalism, several allegations of sexual misconduct and one rape allegation. He has not faced any charges.