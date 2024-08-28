Bud Light Still Needs Bullying, But This Comeback Is Hard To Hate

Bud Light, America’s embarrassing little brother of the beer world, dropped a commercial Tuesday featuring Shane Gillis … and it is giving us big feelings.

First, the backstory: Bud Light dethroned itself as America’s #1 beer after thinking its customers would like to see Dylan Mulvaney (a biological male who dresses as a cheap imitation of a woman in an extremely derogatory fashion) as its brand ambassador. Obviously, that was a “hard no” from literally everyone except some cringe Democrats, to the point that Bud Light was the first beer brand to be officially cancelled.

But that funny guy Shane Gillis may have just saved Bud Light from being a cringe memory for Americans. Clearly someone at Anheuser-Busch has a real sense of humor and hired Gillis, along with this “Tires” co-star and a few others, to finally bring Bud back to the common man.

With a series of conservative-leaning tropes and Gillis’s famously thuggy meathead antics, this commercial is actually … really good. Like, it’s so good it probably just saved Bud. (RELATED: Newsmax Host Uses 12-Gauge Shotgun To Show Bud Light How He Really Feels)

Not only does hiring Gillis show America that Bud Light isn’t woke. You can’t hire a guy who frequently says things like “you fat gay retard” as your brand ambassador and pretend like you’re progressive. The script of the commercial also sets up Bud for a pretty great drinking game: Bud Light Confessions.

In under two minutes, Bud Light went from being America’s least favorite brand to being it’s most embarrassing younger sibling who is finally out of their extremely cringe adolescent goth phase … or trans phase (like most kids who think they’re transgender but actually aren’t because it’s not a thing someone can actually be without violently mutilating their genitalia, which is mental illness).

Shane Gillis Is Objectively Funny On ‘SNL,’ So Obviously Corporate Media Is Throwing A Tantrum https://t.co/UjadbZ5WBn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 26, 2024

I am in no way defending Bud Light. The company, its owners, everyone at Bud and Anheuser-Busch owes the American people — mainly women — a massive apology. Until that comes, we still need to bully the crap out of Bud and Bud drinkers. (RELATED: ‘F You Guys’: Kid Rock Says He Confronted Anheuser-Busch CEO At UFC Fight)

Like any family member who does something that embarrassing, they still need to be picked on. But at least now we know it was just a phase and can start a fresh chapter, sans of total alienation of American culture.