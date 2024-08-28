Editorial

Ticket Prices For Last Regular Season Game Between Caitlin Clark And Her Rival Angel Reese Are History-Making

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JUNE 16: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky look on during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Truly incredible!

If you’re planning on seeing the last regular season contest between Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark and her Chicago Sky rival Angel Reese, be prepared to spend a lot of money.

Over the last two months, Clark and Indiana have been doing their thing, while Reese and Chicago are having the fight of their lives to clinch a playoff berth. (RELATED: Angel Reese On The Verge Of Making League History After Tying WNBA Rookie Record For Most Doubles-Doubles In A Season)

Taking place in Chicago, the Fever and Sky will square off in their final regular season game against each other Friday, and going by the ticket prices, it looks like the vibe will be absolutely lit!

Pricing data from WGNTV that they compiled from secondary market websites show that the tickets for the game are going for history-making prices.

Here are the stunning numbers when it comes to median value:

  • GameTime: $1,099.50
  • StubHub: $845
  • SeatGeek: $2,056
  • TicketMaster: $2,825
  • Vivid Seats: $689

It’s shocking how much the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry is cookin’ when it comes to profit.

Like damn, just a couple of years ago, we were all making fun of women’s basketball. Now, it’s serious business.

Hell, the league is even embracing the “sex sells” strategy to get their brand out there more.

No complaints from me on that one.