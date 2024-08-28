Ticket Prices For Last Regular Season Game Between Caitlin Clark And Her Rival Angel Reese Are History-Making

Truly incredible!

If you’re planning on seeing the last regular season contest between Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark and her Chicago Sky rival Angel Reese, be prepared to spend a lot of money.

Over the last two months, Clark and Indiana have been doing their thing, while Reese and Chicago are having the fight of their lives to clinch a playoff berth. (RELATED: Angel Reese On The Verge Of Making League History After Tying WNBA Rookie Record For Most Doubles-Doubles In A Season)

Taking place in Chicago, the Fever and Sky will square off in their final regular season game against each other Friday, and going by the ticket prices, it looks like the vibe will be absolutely lit!

Pricing data from WGNTV that they compiled from secondary market websites show that the tickets for the game are going for history-making prices.

Here are the stunning numbers when it comes to median value:

GameTime: $1,099.50

$1,099.50 StubHub: $845

$845 SeatGeek: $2,056

$2,056 TicketMaster: $2,825

$2,825 Vivid Seats: $689

Tickets to the final regular season Caitlin Clark/Angel Reese matchup are the most expensive in WNBA history and selling for thousands of dollars. DETAILS: https://t.co/NxB81uh30o pic.twitter.com/f4sgwxDKwe — OutKick (@Outkick) August 28, 2024

It’s shocking how much the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry is cookin’ when it comes to profit.

Like damn, just a couple of years ago, we were all making fun of women’s basketball. Now, it’s serious business.

Hell, the league is even embracing the “sex sells” strategy to get their brand out there more.

this week a hot new bombshell enters the villa pic.twitter.com/iNaeMPcjv2 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 27, 2024

No complaints from me on that one.