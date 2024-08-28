Crazy Video Shows Escaped Ostrich Bringing Traffic In South Dakota To Halt

An approximately 7-foot-tall ostrich that escaped from a trailer brought motorists on a multilane thoroughfare in Sioux Falls, South Datoka to a halt Tuesday, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The Sioux Falls police were alerted by motorists to the bird’s presence right before noon, the outlet reported.

The motorists were able to corral the ostrich as police and animal officials raced to the scene, the AP reported.

Footage from the scene shows the ostrich standing before a stopped car on a motorway with people around it. A woman can be seen offering the flightless bird a cup filled with food as a means to induce it to move. The bird appears to look at the offering but does not move of its own accord. The video shows the woman and two others trying to gently guide the bird away from the crowded thoroughfare, touching and grabbing at it repeatedly.

The bird then appears to move toward the far side of the road, turning around briefly before it is nudged onto the shoulder. It can then be seen accepting another offering of the cup. The video shows the three people nudge the ostrich over the shoulder and away from the thoroughfare.



A police spokesperson told the AP that the bird was one of multiple ostriches that were transported via a trailer from outside South Dakota. This one managed to escape due to the trailer having a faulty door, the Argus Leader reported. (RELATED: Beloved Kansas Zoo Ostrich Dies From Swallowing Keys)

“The ostrich suffered no injuries, appeared just fine by us and was back with its owner before we had to take over,” Sioux Falls Animal Control officer Thomas Rhoades told the Argus Leader. The owner then left with the ostrich in a repaired trailer, the outlet reported.

A lead officer for Sioux Falls City Animal Control told the Daily Caller that the trailer owner was among those who got out of their vehicles and corralled the bird.