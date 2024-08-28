‘Spit In The Face Of Your Loyal Customer’: Daily Caller Columnist Mary Rooke Explained Why Companies Are Ditching DEI

Daily Caller columnist Mary Rooke explained Tuesday on Newsmax why corporate companies are ditching Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies.

In an appearance on Carl Higbie’s “Frontline,” Rooke reflected on the decision of companies to retreat from DEI policies. Lowe’s announced a reduction in its DEI efforts following a conservative activist’s suggestion to target firms supporting DEI, according to USA Today. The company will also cease participating in surveys conducted by the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group. Lowe’s decision was discussed during the episode.

“Like I said last time, you spit in the face of your loyal customer base and this is what happens. And so whenever you enact these DEI policies at a place like Lowe’s where the customers are largely construction workers. And, you know, good old fashioned blue collar workers,” Rooke told Higbie.

“You’re not going to get the, you know, pat on the back, the little good job. Thank you so much for being so inclusive, high five that they’re expecting. What they’re going to get is people going to a completely different store to be able to find their products.” (RELATED: McKinsey’s Claim That DEI Boosts Company Profitability Doesn’t Hold Water, New Study Finds)

Rooke was pertaining to a previous interview where she discussed Harley Davidson‘s departure from its previous DEI initiatives as well. The company also announced its decision to discard several policies related to diversity, equity, and inclusion, including an LGBTQ inclusivity rating system for businesses.

“And it’s no wonder that now they’re having a backtrack because I’m sure that they saw their dead tent over there at Sturgis rally and felt to themselves, Oh no, we are going down a bad path right now,” she previously told Higbie.