‘Quit Shilling So Hard’: Daily Caller’s Mary Rooke Weighs In On Narrative That Harris Now Has Black Vote

Daily Caller columnist Mary Rooke weighed in Tuesday on the narrative that Vice President Kamala Harris has handily secured the black vote ahead of Election Day.

During an appearance on Carl Higbie’s “Frontline,” Rooke discussed Don Lemon’s interview in which he strayed from his usual support for Harris by noting that many voters are unfamiliar with her. His comments suggest a disconnect between the Vice President and certain voter bases. Rooke pointed out the reaction of former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who appeared shocked by Lemon’s forthrightness.

“Look at Jen Psaki’s face, it says everything. She’s shocked that Don Lemon came on to say that, but she wouldn’t be so shocked if she listened to radio programs like The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne tha God, where all of his listeners are calling in and telling him to quit shilling so hard for Kamala Harris,” she told Higbie.

“Quit trying to carry the water for her so hard because the reality is the black vote looks at Trump. And they say our lives were so much better under his administration than they have been under Biden Harris.”

She criticized Harris for not offering tangible economic improvements and safer communities, essentials Rooke believes the current administration has failed to deliver.

“They see it in the economy. They see it in their communities. And all that Harris has to offer them is more grievances and more victimhood. And what they really need is a better economy. They need a safe community,” Rooke argued. “They need all of these things that the left just can’t deliver for them. And if they just stepped outside their echo chamber for five seconds, they’d be able to see this.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Looks To Jack Up Corporate Tax Rate As President)

Harris’s campaign currently website lacks any detailed policy information. Since launching her presidential campaign in July, Harris has neither granted an interview nor conducted a press conference to break down her plans. Many have expressed their frustrations about this, including Kevin O’Leary. He noted that Harris’s avoidance of the media leaves him uncertain about his investment strategies.