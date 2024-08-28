US

‘Willful, Deliberate, Premeditated’: Jury Finds Former Democratic Las Vegas Official Guilty Of Murdering Reporter

Robert Telles, Facing Murder Charges For The Murder Of Journalist Jeff German, Is Arraigned In Court

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Frances Floresca Contributor
A jury found a former Democratic Las Vegas elected official guilty of murdering a reporter Wednesday.

Robert Telles, 47, the former Clark County Public Administrator, was found guilty of first-degree murder over the death of Jeff German, who was a reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, according to the outlet.

German was stabbed to death on Sept.2, 2022. Tellas had lost the Democratic primary in June 2022, a failure that was attributed partly to German’s articles about alleged misconduct, CNN reported. German had written on allegations that Tellas had engaged in an “inappropriate relationship” with a “staffer” and fostered a “hostile work environment.” (RELATED: Las Vegas Democrat Who Allegedly Killed Reporter Jeff German Tried To Destroy Evidence Of Crime: Report)

The jury found the murder was “willful, deliberate, and premeditated,” according to a video shared to Twitter.

Authorities discovered a trail of evidence tying Telles to German’s murder in 2022, the Nevada Current reported at the time. Police reportedly said his DNA was recovered at the scene of the murder. A residential search discovered blood on his shoes, authorities said, according to the outlet.

“Finally, today’s verdict should send a message and that message is to silence or intimidate a journalist will not be tolerated. That’s what occurred in this case and that’s why today justice was served,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said, according to 8 News Now.

Telles now reportedly faces three possible sentences, according to Wolfson. These are life without possible parole, life with possible parole after serving at least 20 years or a 50-year sentence with parole eligibility after serving 20 years, the outlet reported.