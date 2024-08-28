‘Willful, Deliberate, Premeditated’: Jury Finds Former Democratic Las Vegas Official Guilty Of Murdering Reporter

A jury found a former Democratic Las Vegas elected official guilty of murdering a reporter Wednesday.

Robert Telles, 47, the former Clark County Public Administrator, was found guilty of first-degree murder over the death of Jeff German, who was a reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, according to the outlet.

German was stabbed to death on Sept.2, 2022. Tellas had lost the Democratic primary in June 2022, a failure that was attributed partly to German’s articles about alleged misconduct, CNN reported. German had written on allegations that Tellas had engaged in an “inappropriate relationship” with a “staffer” and fostered a “hostile work environment.” (RELATED: Las Vegas Democrat Who Allegedly Killed Reporter Jeff German Tried To Destroy Evidence Of Crime: Report)

The jury found the murder was “willful, deliberate, and premeditated,” according to a video shared to Twitter.

The jury unanimously found Telles guilty of 1st degree murder with use of a deadly weapon, victim 60 or older.

The jury found it was willful, deliberate and premeditated.

Telles shook his head showing no remorse.#TellesTrial @KTNV pic.twitter.com/mOmNUfH7zW — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) August 28, 2024

Authorities discovered a trail of evidence tying Telles to German’s murder in 2022, the Nevada Current reported at the time. Police reportedly said his DNA was recovered at the scene of the murder. A residential search discovered blood on his shoes, authorities said, according to the outlet.

“Finally, today’s verdict should send a message and that message is to silence or intimidate a journalist will not be tolerated. That’s what occurred in this case and that’s why today justice was served,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said, according to 8 News Now.

Telles now reportedly faces three possible sentences, according to Wolfson. These are life without possible parole, life with possible parole after serving at least 20 years or a 50-year sentence with parole eligibility after serving 20 years, the outlet reported.