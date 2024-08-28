GOP Sets Its Sights On Vulnerable ‘Frontline’ Texas Dem

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is aiming to unseat vulnerable Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas as a part of its latest $1.5 million ad offensive.

The NRCC has set its sights on helping former Republican Rep. Mayra Flores win back her old seat in Texas’ 34th district which Gonzales currently holds, according to a press release. Gonzales, who is featured on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) list of vulnerable “frontline” members, previously served in Texas’ 15th district from 2017 to 2023 before being elected to represent Texas’ 34th district. (RELATED: Vulnerable House Dem Advances In Primary Alongside GOP Challengers)

“From border security to the cost of living, voters know extreme House Democrats are responsible for the mess but trust Republicans to deliver solutions,” NRCC Communications Director Jack Pandol said in the press release. “With strong leaders like Zach Nunn and Mayra Flores returning to Washington next year, families can count on them to deliver results and reverse the Harris-Biden administration’s glaring failures.”

Although the 2022 election cycle resulted in a Republican House majority, Gonzales defeated the then-incumbent by 8.5% or over 11,000 votes and flipped the border district blue.

During this election cycle, Democrats have heavily outspent Republicans in an attempt to regain a House majority and to hold on to the Senate. At the same time, Flores is trailing Gonzales by just four points ahead of their 2024 rematch, according to a RMG Research poll from early August. (RELATED: Democrats Have Outspent Republicans On Ads In Almost Every Major Senate Race So Far)

Gonzales has campaigned on making education and healthcare more affordable, fortifying the middle class and strengthening “trade ties along the Texas-Mexico border,” according to his campaign website.

On the other hand, Flores made immigration and border security a policy priority, as well as job security, economic growth and education that omits “radical gender ideology,” according to her campaign website. (RELATED: Dems Dish Out $79 Million On Attack Ads Aimed At Republicans Vying For Battleground Senate Seats)

“Try as they might, the NRCC can’t change the facts,” DCCC Spokesperson Lauryn Fanguen told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “South Texans know that Vicente Gonzalez is fighting for them and delivering results. Mayra Flores is a repeated liar and come November, she’ll be a repeated loser.”

“Extreme Democrat Vicente Gonzalez is bad for South Texas families – he has weakened our border security and caused prices to skyrocket,” Flores told the DCNF. “Meanwhile, our message of securing the border, lowering costs, and renewing the American Dream is resonating with voters. We are thankful to see the enthusiasm for our campaign growing and for all the help we’re receiving to send Gonzalez packing this November.”

The Gonzales’ campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include comment from Mayra Flores and the NRCC.

