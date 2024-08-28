‘She Can Go To Hell!’: JD Vance Blasts Kamala Harris Amid Attacks For Trump Attendance At Ceremony For Fallen Troops

Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio called out Vice President Kamala Harris during a Wednesday campaign speech amid attacks on former President Donald Trump after he attended a ceremony honoring 13 fallen American servicemembers.

Trump attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery for the personnel who were killed in the Aug. 26, 2021, bombing in Kabul during the withdrawal from Afghanistan Monday, with video of his visit being posted to social media, drawing criticism from liberal media outlets who claimed it politicized the ceremony. Vance accused Harris of not “doing her job” before the fatal attack during remarks at a Pennsylvania campaign rally. (RELATED: Former Dem Rep Tulsi Gabbard Endorses Trump)

“The other thing our veterans care a lot more about is that three years ago, 13 brave, innocent Americans died. And they died because Kamala Harris refused to do her job. And there hasn’t been a single investigation or a single firing,” Vance, a former Marine who served in Iraq, said. “Look, sometimes mistakes happen. That’s just the nature of government, the nature of military service. But to have those 13 Americans lose their lives and not fire a single person is disgraceful.”

“Kamala Harris is disgraceful,” Vance continued. “We’re going to talk about a story out of those 13 brave, innocent Americans who lost their lives, it’s that Kamala Harris is so asleep at the wheel that she won’t even do an investigation into what happened, and she wants to yell at Donald Trump because he showed up. She can go to hell.”

Family members of the fallen servicemembers have repeatedly criticized the Biden administration about the withdrawal from Afghanistan. The families have also criticized President Joe Biden for his conduct during the arrival of the fallen personnel at Dover Air Force Base and for falsely claiming no American troops died during his administration.

Neither Harris nor Biden attended the ceremony for the fallen personnel Monday, but both released statements on the matter.

