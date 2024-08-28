‘Baywatch’ Star Jeremy Jackson Admits To Sniffing Swimsuits On Set: REPORT

“Baywatch” star Jeremy Jackson admitted to doing some questionable and creepy things as a child actor on the set of the show, according to Page Six.

Jackson, who played David Hasselhoff’s son, Hobie Buchannon for 8 seasons, reportedly confessed to some dirty on-set sins in the new docuseries, “After Baywatch: Moments In The Sun.” He admitted that going through puberty while surrounded by all the scantily clad women was a challenge, the outlet reported.

“I would usually sneak into [the women’s] trailers after they were done and grab their dirty bathing suits,” he admitted, according to Page Six. Jackson then reportedly revealed he would sniff the infamous red bathing suits.

“Let’s just say I’ve sniffed every p*ssy on ‘Baywatch,” Jackson claimed in the docuseries, according to the outlet.

Jackson spent a significant amount of time on the set of the show, alongside some of the hottest Baywatch babes, including Pamela Anderson, Nicole Eggert, Yasmine Bleeth, Carmen Electra and Donna D’Errico.

He was just ten years old when he was cast as part of the drama series, Page Six reported.

“Going through puberty on ‘Baywatch’ was painful,” Jackson said in the documentary, according to Page Six.

“I was too young to hook up with the chicks, but old enough to want to,” he confessed, according to Page Six.

Jackson reportedly continued to overshare about his sexual desires, and pointed out his favorite star.

“And Nicole [Eggert] was the big one, for sure,” he claimed, the outlet reported. “We had a very intimate moment, her and I, that she never knew about.”

Producers spilled Jackson’s secret to Eggert during the docuseries, and she seemed to respond to the news rather gracefully, according to Page Six.

“I knew Jeremy very well, this surprises me not at all,” she reportedly said while laughing. (RELATED: ‘Baywatch’ Cast Reflects On Impact Of Iconic Show In Docuseries Preview)

“There’s nothing Jeremy could say that would freak me out. I’m not even mad at 14-year-old Jeremy. I mean, puberty on a show like that? I love grown-up Jeremy for being honest about 14-year-old Jeremy,” Eggert added, the outlet reported.

The docuseries premiered on Hulu, Wednesday.