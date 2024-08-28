‘Gun In My Nuts’: Bodycam Footage Shows Rapper Taunting Police As They Arrest Him

Newly released bodycam footage showed Lil Baby loudly berating police during his arrest for possession of an illegal weapon in Vegas on Monday.

The video showed Lil Baby mouthing off to police and taunting them as they were attempting to take him into custody. An eyewitness said several officers attended the Encore Las Vegas and came out with Lil Baby in handcuffs, but the matter became heated when the Vegas Metro Police Department began to pat the rapper down behind the hotel, according to TMZ. Lil Baby shouted that he had a license for the gun in question and yelled, “Let me go, let me go! Security!” as he became more and more vocal in his exchanges with police.

The video showed the famous rapper becoming increasingly frustrated over being held by police. He continued shouting and eventually began taunting officers by saying “check me good, check me good, I got a gun in my nuts,” he said.

Police officers surrounded Lil Baby, and proceeded to haul him to the led into the Clark County Detention Center.

Law enforcement sources later said the famous rapper was passed a gun at Encore, and the exchange was caught on video, according to TMZ. They noted that police arrived, investigated the report of the firearm being transferred to the rapper, and proceeded to arrest him for allegedly carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, according to TMZ.

Lil Baby was processed and has since been released on $5,000 bail, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘I’m A Singer!’: Bodycam Footage Shows Female Artist Flexing Her Fame To Avoid Arrest)

The star hasn’t issued a public statement about his arrest.