Marilyn Manson Accuses Ex-Fiance Of Forging Letters To FBI: REPORT

Marilyn Manson reportedly accused his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood of forging an FBI letter to create false allegations against him.

The famous singer wanted his old lawsuit revived and said this new information should demonstrate that it shouldn’t have been thrown out in the first place, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. Manson reportedly sued Wood and her significant other Ilma Gore in March 2022 for defamation and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. He alleged that both women plotted to take him down and destroy his career, according to TMZ. Wood famously accused Manson of grooming and abusing her for years.

Manson said he now has evidence Wood forged an FBI letter to create false allegations, according to legal documents, TMZ reported. He alleged that she was the mastermind behind a massive scheme designed to manufacture sexual accusations against him, according to the outlet.

The singer reportedly claimed this showed she was lying in an effort to create a malicious campaign designed to destroy him, the documents read. Manson alleged Wood forged a letter from a real FBI agent that falsely made it appear that he was under an FBI investigation, the outlet reported. He claimed she lied by alleging that his “victims” faced danger, according to TMZ.

Manson alleged that Wood only filed a declaration that she herself did not forge the letter but made no attempt to deny deny that it was a forgery, TMZ reported, citing the documents.

Manson said in the documents that Wood’s allegations were nothing more than falsehoods created and spread as a form of destruction, according to the outlet. He reportedly accused Manson of soliciting information from his former employees, hacking into his accounts and manufacturing fictitious emails.

The singer further alleged that she “swatted” him at his home, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Disgraced Actor And Alleged Cannibal Says He Can No Longer Afford Gas For His Car)

He raised a flag over the fact that the lower case judge did not consider the fact that one of his accusers recanted the accusations she levied against him, after claiming that she felt pressured by Wood to lie about her experiences with Manson, the documents said, according to TMZ.

This story continues to develop.