Mark Halperin Says Dems Could Be In ‘Scary Position’ As Some Polls Show Harris Is ‘Not Ahead’ In Swing States

Journalist and author Mark Halperin said Wednesday during a live stream that Democrats may be in a “scary position” this November, as polling in key battleground states shows Vice President Kamala Harris is “well within the margin of error.”

After Harris became her party’s presidential nominee, the race between her and former President Donald Trump tightened compared to President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign. During a livestream on 2WAY, Halperin stated that although Harris may be leading “on paper,” she is “well within the margin of error” before adding Trump could take the lead by mid-September.

“There’s some public polling already, there’s more coming. There’s some private polling that suggests that nationally in the battleground states, she’s not ahead. She might be ahead on paper, but well within the margin of error. And there’s some battleground states now where I think Donald Trump, on this trajectory, is going to be ahead,” Halperin said.

“And it may be, regardless of what happens in the interview and regardless of what happens in the debate — it may be that by the middle of September when things have calmed down, when the Trump campaign has had time to prey on some of the weaknesses that I suggested, that he’s ahead in all the Sun Belt states, and ahead in Pennsylvania and competitive in Michigan and Wisconsin,” Halperin said.

Halperin added the potential lead for Trump could put him on a “single path to 270 electoral votes” before voters head to the polls in November. (RELATED: Renowned Pollster Says ‘It Looks Like’ Harris’ Honeymoon Has ‘Reached Its Peak’)

WATCH:

“Which would be roughly where Joe Biden was before the debate, with a single path to 270 electoral votes — the three Great Lake states and Nebraska too,” Halperin continued. “That would be a scary position for the Democratic Party to be in from mid-September through election day.”

Harris has faced criticism for delaying the release of her official policy platform and for not sitting for an in-depth interview with the press. During an ABC News interview Sunday, Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton called out Harris for not personally publicly renouncing the far-left views she campaigned on in 2020, noting only aides have addressed the issue.

A recent national poll by The Economist/YouGov shows Harris leading by a slim margin of about two points, with 47% of the vote compared to 45% for Trump. However, data from RealClearPolitics shows key battleground states tightening, with Trump leading by 0.2% to 1.4% in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, while Harris leads by 1% to 2% in Wisconsin and Michigan.

