Miami (OH) Head Coach Chuck Martin Goes On Grade-A Rant About iPads And How We’ll Soon Have Fake Players, Coaches

Chuck Martin was cookin’!

When the move was finally made to allow technology such as iPads on college football sidelines, the vast majority of coaches were ecstatic about it.

Chuck Martin, the head coach of the Miami (OH) RedHawks football program, was in the news recently after hitting Alabama with allegations that they “illegally recruited” their standout kicker Graham Nicholson. And now he’s back in the headlines after being one of the few who doesn’t like iPads on the sidelines — and according to him, the only one. (RELATED: ‘He’s A Dying Breed’: Deion Sanders Rips Paul Finebaum To Shreds In The Most Witty Fashion Ever After Latest Criticism)

“We love technology, and everyone is excited about the iPads, but I was obviously the only coach in the country who voted against it.”

And from there, Martin gave us an absolutely grade-A rant.

“I don’t want iPads. In the old days you actually had to coach. You had to watch the action, figure out what was going on and then go make adjustments,” ranted Martin. “Soon, we’ll have fake officials, fake players, fake coaches. It’ll be like playing NCAA25. Just play a video game.”

WATCH:

Tell us how you really feel Chuck.

Chuck already won me over with what he said about Alabama, but this officially made him a college football gem.

It’s sad, because guys like this probably won’t have a job in college football in 3-5 years because of the move to technology, but I guess that’s the way the cookie crumbles in an AI takeover.