‘Self-Medicating Kept Me Alive’: Renee Graziano Reveals Depths Of Her ‘Addiction’ Before Near-Fatal Overdose

“Mob Wives” star Renee Graziano owned up to turning to drugs as a way to handle difficult situations in her life.

The 56-year-old reality television star spoke candidly on the latest episode of PageSix’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, and admitted it took a near-fatal overdose for her to realize the depths of her addiction issues.

“Addiction is a dark world,” she said. “I was never addicted to drugs. I was addicted to power, I was addicted to men, I was addicted to my world, my lifestyle,” she explained in a video clip of the podcast.

Graziano admitted to relying on drugs when she faced stressful situations.

“Drugs were my comfort. That was what kept me [going],” she said, as she noted that drugs were the “solution” to her problems in life.

Graziano spoke about her inability to cope with the death of her father Anthony Graziano, who was a former consigliere of the Bonanno mob family, and the end of her marriage to Hector Pagan Jr. without turning to substances.

“In some strange way … I think sometimes self-medicating kept me alive,” she said on the podcast.

“Because I think if I would have really had to live through it without medicating, I might not have made it. And that’s the truth and I don’t even like to talk that way but that’s the truth,” she confessed.

The reality television star took full accountability for her addiction and has now turned her life around.

“I can’t blame anybody for my addiction,” she said.

“I can’t. I’d like to. I think my ex-husband has a hand in it, I think my lifestyle has a hand in it. But ultimately, it is my responsibility to take or not to take something. I’m very clear on that part,” she said.

Graziano suffered a near-fatal overdose in September 2023, after unknowingly being given fentanyl, according to People. She was subsequently intubated for three days, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Dramatic New Information Released About Matthew Perry’s Drug Dealer)

Graziano has reportedly been sober for nine months.