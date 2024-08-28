‘Morning Joe’ Panel Accuse Trump Of Using Arlington National Cemetery As ‘Prop For A Political Campaign’

Panelists on “Morning Joe” accused Republican nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday of honoring the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan as a “prop for [his] political campaign.”

Trump attended a ceremony on Monday to honor the third anniversary of a suicide bombing that killed 13 service members outside the Kabul International Airport during the botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on August 26, 2021. The panel was responding to an alleged incident that occurred when a cemetery official blocked members of Trump’s campaign from accompanying the former president, according to NPR.

“I know a lot of military veterans were very uncomfortable with the idea that Trump was there at all and that he even at one point posed for a photograph with family members with a big smile and thumbs up on their face,” co-host Jonathan Lemire said. “Now we should note, some of the family members were doing the same, but that’s their right. Donald Trump, seemingly, very strange that he would do the same. And yet, some of these veterans were sort of just aghast that even in any way, shape or form, Arlington National Cemetery, arguably the most sacred place in our country, was being used as a backdrop for a political purpose.”

“The idea that any candidate of any party would use, intentionally or unintentionally, use that sacred ground as a prop for a political campaign is beyond condemnation,” MSNBC’s Mike Barnicle said. “It’s terribly upsetting obviously to people who have buried loved ones in Arlington National Cemetery, it’s terribly upsetting to many veterans, it’s terrible upsetting to people who view it as a spectacle and it ought to be upsetting to any American who values what the military does for this country worldwide and has done for this country for centuries and will continue to do for this country.”

Federal law prohibits campaign and any election-related activities to take place on cemetery grounds, according to a statement CNN obtained from Arlington National Cemetery. Family members of the slain servicemen said they had “given their approval” for Trump’s photographer and videographer to attend the ceremony, according to a Truth Social post from Tuesday. (RELATED: CNN’s Jim Acosta Suggests Trump Is ‘Politicizing’ Thirteen Service Members By Visiting Arlington National Cemetery)

“We had given our approval for President Trump’s official videographer and photographer to attend the event, ensuring these sacred moments of remembrance were respectfully captured and so we can cherish these memories forever,” the family members said, according to Truth Social. “We are deeply grateful to the president for taking the time to honor our children and for standing alongside us in our grief, offering his unwavering support during such a difficult time. His compassion and respect meant more than words can express.”

An alleged “verbal and physical altercation” occurred as a cemetery official attempted to prevent Trump’s team for taking photographs and filming the ceremony in a section where U.S. casualties were recently buried, leading a member of Trump’s campaign staff to allegedly push an official aside, according to NPR. Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung denied there being any physical altercation, but confirmed that an official tried to “physically block members of President Trump’s team during a very solemn ceremony.”

Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita said the blockage of campaign officials to attend the event is disgraceful, CNN reported.

“President Trump was there on the invitation of the Abbey Gate Gold Star Families to honor their loved ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country,” LaCivita said. “For a despicable individual to physically prevent President Trump’s team from accompanying him to this solemn event is a disgrace and does not deserve to represent the hallowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery.”

President Joe Biden vacationed in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, during Trump’s attendance at the ceremony. The president and Vice President Kamala Harris put out statements honoring the anniversary, but did not have plans on their public schedule to honor the service members.

