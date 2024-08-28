Millions Of Fans Could Lose Access To Both NFL And College Football Thanks To Disney-DirecTV Carriage Dispute

Holy hell, am I glad I made the switch over to YouTube TV.

With Disney and DirecTV currently beefin’ it out in a carriage dispute, we’ve hit a point where millions of fans are now at threat of losing access to both the NFL and college football.

If a deal doesn’t get done by Sept. 1, a whopping 11 million subscribers will lose ESPN, according to OutKick. (RELATED: Nick Saban Shows Off His Hollywood Potential In Absolutely Brilliant Vrbo Commercial)

With the NFL, DirecTV subscribers wouldn’t be able to watch the Sept. 7 “Monday Night Football” contest between Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers. On the flip side with college football, fans won’t be able to view the Sept. 1 game between LSU and USC, as well as the Labor Day matchup between Florida State and Boston College.

In 2023, a carriage dispute between Disney and Charter Communications led to a blackout that lasted around two weeks, with a new deal getting done between the two sides only hours prior to the season opener of “Monday Night Football.”

DIRECTV & DIRECTV STREAM Could Soon Lose ESPN & Other Disney-Owned Channels Next Week https://t.co/wmxxNP21cH — CordCuttersNews (@CordCuttersNews) August 28, 2024

Man, I remember back in the day when DirecTV was the ultimate brand when it came to television. Now they’re on the verge of losing ESPN?

And this comes after they lost exclusive rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, by the way.

In other words, the brand has fallen off, and hard at that.

I’m sorry, but I can’t be a part of a company like that — YouTube TV it is!