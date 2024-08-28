Nick Saban Shows Off His Hollywood Potential In Absolutely Brilliant Vrbo Commercial

Vrbo! Give your marketing director a raise for this one!

Ever since Alabama head coach Nick Saban retired from the game in the offseason, we’ve seen him ratchet up his advertising campaign with Aflac, he’s doing his thing on ESPN’s “College GameDay” and was also a gem at SEC Media Days, and now here we are with Saban showcasing his Hollywood potential in an absolutely brilliant Vrbo commercial.

Saban acts the role of a vacation host in the commercial, renting his house out to a family. But there’s a twist: Saban is staying home with them. (RELATED: Miami (OH) Head Coach Chuck Martin Goes On Grade-A Rant About iPads And How We’ll Soon Have Fake Players, Coaches)

The commercial immediately begins with Saban telling the family that they’re early (they only showed up five minutes ahead of schedule), which leads the mother of the family to say to her husband, “Is this what he’s doing now?”

WATCH:

I don’t know whether to be more impressed with Nick Saban’s acting or Vrbo’s genius marketing — both were absolutely fantastic!

As we go along in this little society of ours, the products of pretty much everything in every industry have gone to crap, and this includes commercials. I think we can all agree on that, which is weird because everybody wants to be a content creator nowadays. You’d think we’d have better product.

But Vrbo?

They’re out here changing the game with this utter brilliance!