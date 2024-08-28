‘They’ve Lost Their Soul’: Former Running Mate Nicole Shanahan Blasts Democratic Party Over Treatment Of RFK Jr.

Nicole Shanahan, former running mate of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., slammed the Democratic Party for their treatment of Kennedy during a Fox News interview Tuesday.

During an appearance on “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Shanahan argued the party is losing its moral compass and abandoning its foundational principles of dignity and respect. Shanahan’s condemnation came amid growing tensions within the party, particularly regarding its handling of Kennedy.

“This is wild. I’m asking myself what happened to the party of when they go low, we go high. Cause right now they’re just going lower and lower and lower. And I’m shocked. I’m saddened. I’m worried for them, honestly. They’ve lost their soul. They’ve lost their direction. And, you know, if you’re going to pick a target, you got to pick it a little bit better,” she told host Jesse Watters.

She also pointed to Kennedy’s resilience in the face of adversity, particularly from big pharmaceutical companies. (RELATED: RFK Jr. Joins Trump Rally After Suspending His Campaign)

“Robert F. Kennedy is one of the kindest human beings I’ve had the pleasure to get to know. He said it the other day, he was like, I don’t have a bone of revenge in my body. This is somebody who’s been attacked over years now from all different angles,” she continued. “Big Pharma’s come after him harder than just about anybody. And I have to say, Bobby shows up with grace every time.”

Kennedy himself has spoken out about the personal toll these attacks have taken, yet maintains a non-retaliatory stance. “When I joined this campaign, he said, you’re going to get attacked in ways you would have never expected. But just remember, every attack is a signal from God, show up with kindness,” she said.

Kennedy Jr. previously criticized the Democratic leaders after being barred from the upcoming election ballot in New York. Prior to the suspension of his candidacy, the Democratic Party has been actively seeking to disqualify Kennedy from the ballot across several states.

“The Democratic Party which says they’re trying to save democracy from Donald Trump, they canceled the primaries and canceled democracy within the party,” he previously told Sean Hannity.

Most recently, Michigan and Wisconsin both denied former 2024 independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s request for his name to be removed from their states’ ballot despite the suspension of his campaign.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s senior press secretary, Cheri Hardmon, said Tuesday that Kennedy, who is on the state’s ballot as the presidential nominee for the Natural Law Party, could not withdraw from the election.

Hardmon said Kennedy’s status as a minor party candidate and the fact that Kennedy’s party could not select new electors were the reasons he must remain on the ballot.

“Minor party candidates cannot withdraw, so his name will remain on the ballot in the November election. Michigan Election Law requires presidential electors be selected at the fall state convention. The fall state convention must be held no later than the date of the primary. The Natural Law Party held their convention to select electors for Robert Kennedy Jr. They cannot meet at this point to select new electors since it’s past the primary,” Hardmon told the Daily Caller.