‘Transformers’ Writer Accused Of Beating, Sexually Assaulting Wife

A screenwriter for “Star Trek” and “Transformers” franchises was accused of beating and sexually assaulting his wife in a lawsuit filed Monday.

Adele Heather Taylor, an actor from “The Blacklist,” “Hawaii Five-0” and more, accused her husband, writer Roberto Orci, of emotional and verbal abuse, violent assaults, and rape in a suit that appears to be surrounding their divorce, Variety reports. The lawsuit claims Orci was an alcoholic and fly into fits of rage, calling Taylor a “slut” and “whore,” and dragging her around their home and beating her

Taylor claims Orci chased her into their garden in May 2022 and threatened to rape her. She then claimed he did rape her in their garden the following month, telling her that she enjoys “being raped,” according to the lawsuit.

Taylor claims Orci called the police on her prior to the incident, in 2020, after she tried to fight him off. Taylor was arrested during the incident, with Orci bailing her out, the suit continues. (RELATED: Marvel Star, Husband Convicted Of Sex With 13-Year-Old Girl)

The couple split in December 2022 following another alleged altercation in which Taylor made a recording of Orci threatening to beat her. “You got nothing on me, babe,” Orci apparently said in the recording. “I can do whatever the fuck I want.” Orci filed a restraining order against Taylor and filed for divorce following the alleged December 2022 incident.

Taylor’s suit comes in response to Orci’s original lawsuit, which accused Taylor of repeatedly assaulting him. One such accusation involved Taylor shooting Orci with a Taser and pepper-spray, Variety continued.