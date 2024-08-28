HART: Kamala Wants To Raise Taxes Even Though Biden Admin Wastes Billions

Note: This is a satirical piece.

The Democrats at their National Convention boldly said that they laid out “A Vision for America.” And — I am not making this up — Stevie Wonder delivered a speech.

Instead of issues, they kept pushing this “joy” thing. It was unquantifiable and a diversion from their record, but the press ran with it as instructed, including the lie somehow being spread that Beyonce and Taylor Swift were to perform. There was so much manufactured “joy” at the DNC that the Dems could have washed all the dishes in Chicago that week. Procter and Gamble should have slapped a trademark infringement suit on the brand’s owner, JoySuds.

Kamala wants to raise taxes and spend more. The current list of rampant government waste is shocking, among such examples as leaving more than $7 billion of our lethal equipment in Afghanistan during that embarrassing exit, and $7.5 billion spent by Biden for EV charging stations and only seven built. Let’s face it: Our government has the fiscal responsibility of an Ole Miss frat boy.

Forget about more taxing and spending. Someone should start asking the government where all the money we have given it has gone before we start discussing how it can tax us more.

The money is likely going to the bank accounts of those DNC skybox $500,000 donors. Now that the Democrats are the party of war and Big Pharma, that is where I would start looking.

As “Tiananmen Tim” Walz said in defense of the Dems’ progressive agendas, “One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.” Of course, their “neighborliness” is done with other people’s tax money.

Somehow kids, products of our liberal education system with teachers like Tim Walz, think communism is cool. For the Gen Z’ers out there, google the carnage of communism. Just so you know, they no longer offer non-dairy Venti Iced Cafe Lattes with foam in North Korea or Cuba.

The best way to explain socialism to today’s kids is that, if you get something supposedly for free (let’s say big tech for example), it is not free. Here is how it works. You give up your personal privacy and that of your family and friends. The folks who run big tech get rich off you, and if you do not say what they want, they put you in big tech jail. That is the price of “free.”

Socialist/Communist ideas never work. The “White Dudes for Harris” starts and ends with Stalin, Lenin, Mao, the Castro brothers and Marx (not the brothers).

Kamala backs far left tax hikes. She is just like loony leftist Elizabeth Warren; the only difference is that Kamala is really Indian.

Only in the woke world of Starbucks does a situation materialize where they fly their CEO from Southern California to Seattle in a big private jet, and yet lecture us. That jet fuel is a lot of paper straws.

Dems have had the White House twelve of the last sixteen years. But, defying reason, they have been allowed to run as “outsiders” to fix things.

The good news about their socialist agenda? Kamala is so inept that she couldn’t execute it anyway. Over 90% of her staff quit working for her in disgust. I guess they had all the “joy” they could stand.

I think everyone saw the hypocrisy on display at the DNC. A provocateur filmed himself trying to get a Venezuelan migrant into the convention past the walls, with no ID or background check. The Dems did send him packing, but not before they handed him mail-in ballots for six swing states.

The DNC is a well-oiled, mafia-like, propaganda machine. Nancy Pelosi is called the Godmother. They used nefarious lawfare to try to keep Trump off ballots, and Biden does not provide RFK Jr. Secret Service protection. Pelosi did, however, offer to get him a vintage 1963 convertible.

Last week was an embarrassing week for the DNC, especially for Joe Biden. He gets to feel the way real Americans do after the Democrats are done with them: Betrayed, humiliated and damaged by the same folks who took his job and his money.

Kamala and the Dems have had their surge. Reality sucks for them. Young voters who know little of economics and history will turn out for Democrats in November, especially if they continue to believe what they are told: Beyonce and Taylor Swift will be at their polling booths.

Ron Hart is a libertarian op-ed humorist, an award-winning author, and a frequent guest on TV and radio. He can be contacted at Ron@RonaldHart.com or @RonaldHart on Twitter.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.