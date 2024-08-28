ROOKE: RNC’s Election Integrity Battle Is Raging On In Must-Win Swing States

The Republican National Committee (RNC) stays true to its promise to fight for clean elections with lawsuits forcing states (including important swing states) to remove non-citizens from their voter rolls.

This effort is essential to ensuring only American citizens vote in the 2024 election. Although there have been some wins, the battle rages on.

Despite it being illegal for non-citizens to vote in US elections, there is solid proof in states like Texas that these people are registered to vote and have also voted in past election cycles. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that during an audit that removed over 1.1 million ineligible voters, it found that over 6,500 non-citizens were on state voter rolls, of which approximately 1,930 have voted in previous elections.

Texas has removed over 1.1 million ineligible voters from our rolls. This includes more than 6,500 noncitizens. Almost 2,000 have cast votes. They’re being referred to Attorney General @KenPaxtonTX for prosecution. Texas won’t tolerate illegal voting. https://t.co/dJF6rnihui — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 26, 2024

Similarly, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an Executive Order (E.O. 35) in August removing 6,303 non-citizens from the state’s voter rolls.

Attorneys General in 24 states joined the RNC in a brief supporting its fight at the U.S. Supreme Court to stop non-citizens from voting, according to RNC Chairman Michael Whatley.

Excellent election integrity news. 24 Attorneys General from across the country have filed a brief supporting the RNC’s Supreme Court fight to stop non-citizens from voting. Republicans are working together like never before to defend election integrity. pic.twitter.com/AuBfJjdXGc — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) August 16, 2024

“It is illegal for non-citizens to vote in our elections. Yet time and again, we have seen Democrat officials oppose basic safeguards and dismantle election integrity provisions, intentionally opening the door to non-citizen voting in our elections. This is just the latest step in our fight to compel officials to follow the law: only Americans should decide American elections, and Democrats will be held accountable,” Whatley said in a statement. (ROOKE: Three Simple Reasons Why A Vote For Trump Is Still A Vote For Pro-Life)

The RNC found that non-citizens in Minnesota received a primary ballot without requesting one and without registering to vote. The organization sent letters to California, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, and Wisconsin asking their Secretary of State to verify that non-citizens are not on their voter rolls.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon must hold a press conference on this. He has denied and fought full public access to the Statewide Voter Registration System even though the legislature gave him the discretion to make it public.https://t.co/TPBVcfN7NR — Nathan Hansen (@nathanmhansen) August 8, 2024

California’s early voting starts on Oct. 7. Michigan’s begins on Sept. 26, Minnesota’s on Sept. 20, Maine’s on Oct. 6, North Carolina’s on Oct. 17, Nevada’s on Oct. 19, New York’s on Oct. 26, and Wisconsin’s on Oct. 22.

“Non-citizen voting is a real and growing threat, and it is up to state leaders to stop it. Just recently, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose removed nearly 500 non-citizens from the rolls; Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins sent a letter to 14,000 suspected non-citizens to update their registration and mail proof of citizenship; and Virginia’s Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares discovered and removed 6,300 non-citizens from the voter rolls,” the RNC stated.

The RNC and the North Carolina GOP filed a lawsuit against the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE), claiming that the election board failed to require identification to prove citizenship before registering approximately 225,000 voters.

ELECTION INTEGRITY REPORT: RNC launches second lawsuit against the North Carolina State Board of Elections – this time for failing to require identification to prove citizenship. Last week, the RNC sued for failing to check jury questionnaire responses to identify and remove… — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 28, 2024

In Pennsylvania, a must-win state for Republicans and Democrats, the RNC scored a legal victory to block the state from curing “naked” or incomplete ballots, according to Whatley. A Pennsylvania judge ruled that election officials can no longer count incomplete mail-in ballots that do not have the required security envelopes.

The @GOP and @PAGOP just secured another major election integrity victory. After a court battle, a Pennsylvania judge affirmed that incomplete mail ballots without required “secrecy envelopes” will not be counted. This is a big win for mail ballot safeguards. pic.twitter.com/2sIpdbTDqD — Michael Whatley (@ChairmanWhatley) August 20, 2024

Early Vote Action founder Scott Presler said that Pennsylvania had ignored his requests for information on non-citizen voting in the state. Presler is now going county by county to ask each election board whether or not their voter rolls include non-citizens.

Today is August 28th & the @PAStateDept still won’t tell us whether or not if any illegal aliens are registered to vote in Pennsylvania. It’s a simple yes or no answer. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 28, 2024

Early voting in Pennsylvania starts Sept. 16, less than a week after the first scheduled debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. (ROOKE: Trump’s Latest Move To Siphon Voters From Kamala’s Largest Voting Bloc Could Be A Game Changer)

The election integrity battle is critical for ensuring a fair election in November. While Democrats seem willing to fight against any measure that gives secure elections back to American citizens, the RNC has made it its mission to provide confidence that the tallies are accurate.