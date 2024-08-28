Scott Hanson Says NFL’s Late Afternoon Window Will Have At Least 3 Games Going Forward Because Of RedZone

As somebody who enjoys their nine hours of football every Sunday, I find this absolutely fantastic.

Over time, the legendary television show NFL RedZone became a football fan’s fixture on Sundays. And now, the uber-popular program is out here affecting the league’s schedule. Speaking Tuesday with New York’s WFAN in an interview, RedZone host Scott Hanson gave us some glorious news.

Typically, the majority of Sundays feature more games in the early afternoon window than the late window. And as we continue along a season, the late afternoon window can be quite light, especially when we get to the bye weeks. (RELATED: Travis Kelce Purchases Racehorse Named Swift Delivery)

Well, during his interview with WFAN, Hanson said that little problem has been fixed. Going forward, the late afternoon window will have at least three games.

“We had a Zoom with all the NFL executives in the offseason — kind of getting us ready for the regular season,” explained Hanson. “And I was told that the schedule makers particularly brought up NFL RedZone this year and said, ‘We cannot have any two-game late windows’ … the lowest number we’ll have in the late window is three. And there are many weeks that have four games or five games in the late window. So they did us a solid there because a two-game late window for RedZone purposes is death.”

WATCH:

Breaking News: @ScottHanson announces that there will be 3+ games in the Sunday late window, every week moving forward pic.twitter.com/qNqXNTO1gu — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) August 27, 2024

And just like that, the excitement for football season ratcheted up!