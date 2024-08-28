Sean Spicer Flabbergasted When Dem Contrib Says Harris Is Showing ‘Strength’ By Doing Joint CNN Interview With Walz

NewsNation political contributor Sean Spicer expressed surprise Wednesday when fellow contributor A. Scott Bolden described Vice President Kamala Harris’ upcoming CNN interview with running mate Gov. Tim Walz as a strong move.

The interview will be with CNN anchor Dana Bash and it is Harris’ first sit-down since launching her 2024 presidential campaign on July 21. Bolden, on “NewsNation Now With Nichole Berlie,” argued that Harris appearing with Walz rather than solo demonstrates “strength,” while Spicer countered that it shows the vice president is unable to handle even a friendly interview “on her own.”(RELATED: Kamala Harris Fails To Distance Herself From Left-Wing 2020 Campaign, Despite Aides’ Best Efforts)



“I think I anticipate her sitting down one-on-one with Dana Bash at some point doing the interview that’s going to run. And at some point, Tim Walz is going to be doing a joint interview with her,” Bolden said. “But that’s not a weakness at all. In fact, that’s a strength, showing that my number two has plenty to say, and we’re a partnership and that we are moving forward together. So I don’t see that as a weakness at all.”

“These guys love to embrace pronouns. So let’s be honest what happened. She said that she would do an interview and now it’s they that are doing the interview. She can’t handle doing this on her own,” Spicer said. “She wants to be commander in chief. It’s CNN for God sakes. This isn’t going to be tough. This is patty cake. Give me a break … This is pathetic.”

Harris has also neglected to publish a policy platform on her campaign website since she launched her 2024 presidential run. The vice president’s campaign has faced scrutiny about Harris flip-flopping on major issues, such as fracking.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign alleged Harris’ incompetence is the reason for the joint interview.

“BREAKING: On Thursday — 39 days since being installed as the Democrat nominee — Kamala will sit for her first formal interview,” the Trump War Room posted on X. “Joint, since she’s not competent enough to do it on her own. Taped, so her handlers have time to play damage control.”

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo said during a Thursday podcast that Harris was evading the media due to her vulnerability compared to past Democratic presidential nominees.

“Wouldn’t have done that with Bill Clinton, they wouldn’t have done that with Hillary Clinton, they wouldn’t have done that with Barack Obama, because they felt there was no risk about putting those people in the chair,” Cuomo said.

