Hawaii Second Amendment Rights Advocates Openly Carry Swords, Battle-Axes In Public To Celebrate New Law

Second Amendment rights advocates in Hawaii are carrying swords and battle-axes in public to celebrate the state’s loosening of weapon’s related legislation, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Hawaii, which had some of the strictest weapon laws in the country, lessened its restrictions in May in response to a 2022 US Supreme Court decision confirming that citizens have the right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, according to The AP. Following on the heels of the Supreme Court decision, state lawmakers passed legislation that made it legal to carry deadly or dangerous weapons openly in public, AP reported. (RELATED: Half Of The US No Longer Requires A Permit For Concealed Carry)

Andrew Roberts, director of the nonprofit Hawaii Firearms Coalition, has been taking evening walks in Waikiki with a 15th-century-style European long-poled battle-axe, according to the outlet.

Roberts, who calls himself a “true believer in the Second Amendment,” said that he takes his battle-axe on walks to raise public awareness of the new laws while also making sure police aren’t restricting citizens’ rights to openly carry unusual weapons, The AP reported.

“I get stopped probably two or three times on an average evening walk and just have a conversation about what gun laws are in Hawaii and what the weapons laws are,” he told The AP.

Roberts recently met up with other coalition members, some carrying samurai swords or butterfly knives and one toting a wooden, Scottish sword dangling from the side of a red kilt, according to The AP.

Michael Rice told AP that the new law allows him to express his native Hawaiian culture. He said that carrying a traditional Hawaiian spear that his uncle made from koa wood allows him to connect with his roots.

“I don’t get to express my culture that often,” Rice said.

Still, the Hawaiian attorney general’s office wants the public to know that restrictions remain.

“The notion that you can just carry weapons however and wherever you want is simply not correct,” the office said in a statement.

Um Kai, who makes traditional Hawaiian weapons, told AP they’re really not practical for self-defense.

“For self-defense I wouldn’t be carrying around a shark-tooth-laden club every day,” he said.