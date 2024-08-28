Editorial

Travis Kelce Purchases Racehorse Named Swift Delivery

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift react as they see Mecole Hardman Jr. #12 of the Kansas City Chiefs following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
What a way to show affection to the love of your life!

Travis Kelce, the three-time Super Bowl champion tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs, has purchased a racehorse ownership stake. And here’s the kicker: Its name is Swift Delivery.

The CEO and founder of Team Valor International, Barry Irwin, made the announcement Tuesday that both Kelce and the Zoldan Family bought a pretty nice-sized share of the gelding. Swift Delivery is 3 years old. (RELATED: ‘I Didn’t Know It Was This Bad’: Jets’ Sauce Gardner Roasts His Teammate Breece Hall Over His Appearance In ‘Madden’)

For around a year, Kelce’s girlfriend has been pop queen Taylor Swift, even making multiple concert appearances during Swift’s “The Eras Tour.” Over the year, Swift has also been seen at many of Kelce‘s games.

It’s not currently known whether or not the horse was named after Swift or if it’s just pure coincidence.

I’m not gonna lie, both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are growing on me, and this definitely helps the cause — I love horse racing.

On top of that, I need for Kelce to have a monster year to help Patrick Mahomes (my fantasy football quarterback) also have a monster year. I’ve got a good chunk of money in my league, and fantasy football is always serious business to me, so it’s nothing but love for Travis Kelce.

Let’s get that MVP season for Patty!