Travis Kelce Purchases Racehorse Named Swift Delivery

Travis Kelce, the three-time Super Bowl champion tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs, has purchased a racehorse ownership stake. And here’s the kicker: Its name is Swift Delivery.

The CEO and founder of Team Valor International, Barry Irwin, made the announcement Tuesday that both Kelce and the Zoldan Family bought a pretty nice-sized share of the gelding. Swift Delivery is 3 years old. (RELATED: ‘I Didn’t Know It Was This Bad’: Jets’ Sauce Gardner Roasts His Teammate Breece Hall Over His Appearance In ‘Madden’)

For around a year, Kelce’s girlfriend has been pop queen Taylor Swift, even making multiple concert appearances during Swift’s “The Eras Tour.” Over the year, Swift has also been seen at many of Kelce‘s games.

It’s not currently known whether or not the horse was named after Swift or if it’s just pure coincidence.

Travis Kelce has purchased a stake in a race horse named “Swift Delivery” pic.twitter.com/Rdcp1LKraK — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) August 28, 2024

I’m not gonna lie, both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are growing on me, and this definitely helps the cause — I love horse racing.

On top of that, I need for Kelce to have a monster year to help Patrick Mahomes (my fantasy football quarterback) also have a monster year. I’ve got a good chunk of money in my league, and fantasy football is always serious business to me, so it’s nothing but love for Travis Kelce.

Let’s get that MVP season for Patty!