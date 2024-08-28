University President Who Resigned After Disastrous Congressional Hearing Joins Harvard Staff

Elizabeth Magill is now a visiting senior fellow at Harvard University for the fall 2024 semester following a tumultuous withdrawal from her role as president of the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) in December.

Magill resigned from UPenn shortly after facing heavy backlash when she refused to say whether calling for the genocide of Jews would violate university policy during a December hearing by the House of Representatives Education and Workforce Committee. Her new role will be at Harvard Law School’s Center on the Legal Profession, according to her updated curriculum vitae.

The former UPenn president is also joining the London School of Economics Law School as a visiting professor, according to the curriculum vitae. Both of her new roles are temporary and unpaid, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.

The Education and Workforce Committee opened an investigation into antisemitism at UPenn and Harvard following the hearing in which Magill and former Harvard president Claudine Gay, who also later resigned, were both called to testify. The hearing took place in response to growing concerns of antisemitic incidents on several university campuses following Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

“Committee members have deep concerns with their leadership and their failure to take steps to provide Jewish students the safe learning environment they are due under law,” Virginia Foxx, chair of the committee, said of the presidents in a statement following the hearing. Magill had reportedly refused to acknowledge Hamas as a terrorist organization before being pressured by a major university donor in October of 2023.

Magill remains a tenured professor at UPenn’s Law School, though she is not currently teaching any classes, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian. (RELATED: Elite University Vandalized With Pro-Palestinian Graffiti On First Day Of Classes)

Magill, Harvard and London School of Economics did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

