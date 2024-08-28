Viking Replica Boat Capsizes Off Norway, Leaves American Dead: REPORT

An American woman in her 20s was reportedly found dead after a Viking replica boat capsized off Norway’s west coast Wednesday, according to local media.

Five other people on the replica were rescued by Norwegian authorities, CBS News reported, citing authorities.

The woman’s body was found only a few hundred meters away from the wreckage, Verdens Gang, a Norwegian news outlet, reported. Police have opened an investigation into the incident and authorities will carry out an autopsy on the woman’s body, the outlet noted.

One woman died and five other people were rescued after a replica of a Viking ship capsized off Norway’s west coast overnight, authorities said. https://t.co/ovpC1N0LKD — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 28, 2024

The Viking ship initially sent out a distress message on Tuesday evening, but when a helicopter and nearby boats arrived on the scene they considered it a false alarm since the ship did not show any signs of distress, HRS communications director Anja Bakken said, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Liberals Upset That People Enjoy Norse Movie Without Disney Levels Of Diversity)

The Viking boat then sent out a second distress call one hour later leading to two helicopters and a lifeboat being dispatched, Bakken added, Verdens Gang reported. The air and water crafts reportedly braved 3-5 meter high waves and winds of around 20 meters per second in poor visibility to get to the location, according to the communications director. A Norwegian Coast Guard vessel, the Bergen, found the boat, the outlet noted.

All six persons on the boat were not from Norway, Verdens Gang reported. All who were rescued were wearing life jackets and were picked up by helicopter, the outlet reported.

Authorities have reportedly not yet interviewed the Viking ship’s captain. No one has been charged at the time of writing, according to West police district lawyer Arne Fjeldstad, the outlet reported.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Norwegian Coast Guard for comment but has not yet heard back.