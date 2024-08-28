You Really Shouldn’t Laugh At The Cyclist Who Went Flying Into A Tree In Dramatic Storm: VIDEO

Footage shared on social media showed the dramatic moment a cyclist went over the handlebars and into a tree Tuesday in a total freak incident … and you really shouldn’t laugh.

Stop laughing!

Picture this: You’re going for a leisurely bike ride during a thunderstorm when a huge burst of lightning strikes a nearby tree. All of a sudden you’re going viral on social media for one of the funniest wipeouts we’ve seen in a hot minute. Well, that is precisely what happened to one Milwaukee, Wisconsin, cyclist Tuesday. Just watch:

Dramatic video captured the moment a tree came crashing down and nearly hit a cyclist as thunderstorms hit Milwaukee on Tuesday. The cyclist was okay. pic.twitter.com/BHGwgdhWZO — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 28, 2024

The video was originally captured by someone named Lorenzo Parker, according to AccuWeather, and the cyclist in question was reportedly uninjured. Let’s be honest, we wouldn’t be writing this story, let alone laughing this hard had the poor dab actually hurt himself. (RELATED: Good News! Extreme Weather Is Killing Less People Than Ever Before)

Screams of “Dude, what the fuck?” appear to emanate from someone in the video as soon as the poor cyclist takes his nose dive.

I think the only reason this video is so funny is because it looks like something out of a Leslie Nielsen movie. The cyclist seems like he has plenty of time to stop the inevitable, but then again, it wouldn’t be the inevitable, would it? (RELATED: Insane Video Of US Storm Will Make You Throw Out Your TV And Start Watching The Skies)

The moral of this video is: Don’t go cycling during a thunderstorm. A tree might eat you.