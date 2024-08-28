Wisconsin Denies RFK Jr.’s Request To Be Removed From The Ballot

Wisconsin denied former 2024 independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s request to be removed from the state’s ballot on Tuesday despite the suspension of his campaign.

Kennedy declared his intent to drop his name from 10 swing state ballots and endorsed 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Aug. 23. Despite this, Wisconsin’s state election commission voted against Kennedy’s request for removal from the ballot and granted him access Tuesday, NBC News reported.

During the proceedings, Wisconsin Elections Commission Chairwoman Ann Jacobs pointed another commissioner struggling with Kennedy staying on the ballot to a statute saying all candidates who filed nomination papers must appear on the state’s ballot — unless they die.

“The statute literally says, ‘Any person who files nomination papers and qualifies to appear on the ballot may not decline nomination. The name of that person shall appear upon the ballot except in case of death of the person,'” Jacobs told the other commissioner, according to NBC News.

“You’re giving me this touchy-feely: ‘I feel like this shouldn’t be the law.’ The law in this case is crystal clear,” Jacobs added. “I don’t disagree with you — it’s weird, but I don’t see we have any discretion here.”

Jacobs also posted a screenshot of the Wisconsin statute on social media, addressing “pearl clutchers who are pretending they don’t know the Wisconsin law governing RFK Jr.’s request to not be on the the ballot.”

For the pearl clutchers who are pretending they don’t know the Wisconsin law governing RFK Jr’s request to not be on the ballot: pic.twitter.com/YPNEdpYY6S — Ann Jacobs (@AnnJacobsMKE) August 27, 2024

Jacobs’ screenshot of the statute addressing “Vacancies after nomination” read, “Any person who files nomination papers and qualifies to appear on the ballot may not decline nomination. The name of that person shall appear upon the ballot except in case of death of the person.”

Vice President Kamala Harris currently leads Trump by 1% in Wisconsin, according to polling data from the RealClearPolitics average. President Joe Biden took Wisconsin by 0.7% in 2020, flipping the state Trump won in 2016. (RELATED: RFK Jr. Announces He Will ‘Actively’ Campaign With Donald Trump, Says Other Democrats Will Join The Team)

Michigan also denied Kennedy’s request to be removed from the state’s ballot. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s senior press secretary, Cheri Hardmon, told the Daily Caller that Kennedy’s status as a minor party candidate for the Natural Law Party, which can not select new electors, is why he must remain on the ballot.

Michigan and Wisconsin, with the addition of Pennsylvania, are among the three most closely watched battleground states believed to have potential to swing the 2024 election.