‘Yellowstone’ Stars Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Are Negotiating Sixth Season: REPORT

Reports erupted Tuesday that “Yellowstone” stars Kelly Reilly (Beth) and Cole Hauser (Rip) are quietly negotiating a sixth season of the show.

Reilly and Hauser are apparently trying to keep the flagship series of the “Yellowstone” franchise alive once the final episodes of season five-part two air in November, according to Deadline and Variety sources. With the show’s current lead — Kevin Costner — not bothering to even show up to film the final episodes, Reilly and Hauser apparently want the helm of the potential sixth season.

Negotiations for ongoing roles in the confirmed “Yellowstone” spinoff series “The Madison” have apparently been going on for a while, suggesting Beth and Rip survive whatever Taylor Sheridan’s scripts have in store for them. But this news must be a huge blow to one of the show’s main cast members.

Wes Bentley, who plays everyone’s least favorite character, Jamie Dutton, reportedly said in May 2023 that he wants the lead role in “Yellowstone” if Costner bails. This would be terrible for fans, who adore Rip and Beth to the extent they already feel like leads over Costner’s John Dutton. (RELATED: Here Are The Ways ‘Yellowstone’ Could End)

Personally, I don’t think I’d enjoy a series with Jamie as the lead. I work in news media, so why would I want to spend my recreational time watching a guy who is pretty much the same as all the other heinous politicians and lawmakers I have to write about?

And since we’re in the most exhausting election year ever, does anyone want to watch Jamie’s hero story? I doubt it.

The best case scenario here is that the final episodes of season five are so good that continuing the series is the undeniable choice for Sheridan, Paramount, and all those involved with the series. (RELATED: Stars Have Huge Predictions For How ‘Yellowstone’ Will Conclude)

There is even a chance “The Madison” and “Yellowstone” could overlap, merge, and completely reinvent the television wheel into the future. Unless the impending global financial crisis or World War III sends us back into the Dark Ages, there doesn’t seem to be any stopping the “Yellowstone” train.