Legal Group Launches Investigation Into Whether Biden-Harris Admin Had Possible Role In Telegram CEO’s Arrest

The conservative group America First Legal (AFL) demanded answers from the U.S. Department of State on whether the Biden-Harris admin had prior knowledge or a potential role in the arrest of Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov.

AFL filed two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests Thursday with the State Department, citing “reporting” from former State Department official Mike Benz as a “serious reason to believe” the Biden-Harris administration may have known about Durov’s arrest in advance.

“There is no chance on earth that French law enforcement made such a geopolitically and geostrategically sensitive move without coordinating, notifying or working with the US Embassy in Paris.” pic.twitter.com/RlyLqij2Ju — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) August 27, 2024

One FOIA requested any records and communications containing the names Pavel Durov, “Paul du Rove” and Telegram.

It also requested any “records or documents” concerning the arrest of Durov at a French airport Saturday. AFL alleged that the Biden-Harris administration has a history of “stifling” freedom of speech and implored the State Department to promptly provide AFL with the requested documents. (RELATED: Europe’s Free Speech Crackdown Could Be Coming For Americans Next, Advocates Warn)

AFL obtained documents in January 2023 that they alleged showed Biden’s CDC censoring free speech with “foreign intelligence tactics.”

/1🚨🔎BREAKING: America First Legal has obtained new documents from litigation against the CDC uncovering how the Biden Admin used foreign intelligence tactics against Americans to censor free speech. Follow along for findings from the 700+ page release ⤵️ — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) January 26, 2023

The second FOIA requested any communications with French nationals using the names Pavel Durov and “Paul du Rove,” as well as those containing the word “Telegram.” It also demanded any diplomatic cables using the language Pavel Durov, “Paul du Rove” or “Telegram.” It further requested any “records or documents relevant” to Durov’s arrest.

AFL pointed to Durov’s interview with Tucker Carlson in April.

Durov claimed that federal agents approached him when he was in the U.S. to create a relationship in an effort to “control Telegram better.” (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Arrested Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Told Tucker US Government Wanted To Spy On Users)

Telegram founder @durov explains to @TuckerCarlson how the US government tried to secretly hire his engineer to create “back doors” for officials to spy on users. “For us running a privacy focused social media platform that probably wasn’t the best environment to be in.” pic.twitter.com/d8sFvmDuk4 — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) April 16, 2024

“Freedom of speech is fundamental for the flourishing of mankind,” Gene Hamilton, AFL’s Executive Director, stated in the press release. “The adoption of the First Amendment was not just critical for free speech in the United States–but it also signaled to the world that freedom of speech was essential to fighting tyranny and oppression.”

He added that Americans deserve to know if the Biden-Harris Administration had “advance knowledge” of Durov’s arrest.

The Caller reached out to the Department of State but has not heard back at the time of publication.

Durov was arrested in France on Saturday and charged Wednesday. He is prohibited from leaving French territory.