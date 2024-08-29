US

Legal Group Launches Investigation Into Whether Biden-Harris Admin Had Possible Role In Telegram CEO’s Arrest

The conservative group America First Legal (AFL) demanded answers from the U.S. Department of State on whether the Biden-Harris admin had prior knowledge or a potential role in the arrest of Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov.

AFL filed two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests Thursday with the State Department, citing “reporting” from former State Department official Mike Benz as a “serious reason to believe” the Biden-Harris administration may have known about Durov’s arrest in advance.

One FOIA requested any records and communications containing the names Pavel Durov, “Paul du Rove” and Telegram.

It also requested any “records or documents” concerning the arrest of Durov at a French airport Saturday. AFL alleged that the Biden-Harris administration has a history of “stifling” freedom of speech and implored the State Department to promptly provide AFL with the requested documents. (RELATED: Europe’s Free Speech Crackdown Could Be Coming For Americans Next, Advocates Warn)

AFL obtained documents in January 2023 that they alleged showed Biden’s CDC censoring free speech with “foreign intelligence tactics.”

The second FOIA requested any communications with French nationals using the names Pavel Durov and “Paul du Rove,” as well as those containing the word “Telegram.” It also demanded any diplomatic cables using the language Pavel Durov, “Paul du Rove” or “Telegram.” It further requested any “records or documents relevant” to Durov’s arrest.

AFL pointed to Durov’s interview with Tucker Carlson in April.

Durov claimed that federal agents approached him when he was in the U.S. to create a relationship in an effort to “control Telegram better.” (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Arrested Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Told Tucker US Government Wanted To Spy On Users)

“Freedom of speech is fundamental for the flourishing of mankind,” Gene Hamilton, AFL’s Executive Director, stated in the press release. “The adoption of the First Amendment was not just critical for free speech in the United Statesbut it also signaled to the world that freedom of speech was essential to fighting tyranny and oppression.”

He added that Americans deserve to know if the Biden-Harris Administration had “advance knowledge” of Durov’s arrest.

The Caller reached out to the Department of State but has not heard back at the time of publication.

Durov was arrested in France on Saturday and charged Wednesday. He is prohibited from leaving French territory.