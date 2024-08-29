Nikki Bella’s Husband Arrested For Domestic Battery: REPORT

Officers from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) reportedly arrested Nikki Bella’s husband, Artem Chigvintsev, on felony domestic violence charges Thursday.

A representative from the NCSO said deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a location in Yountville jut prior to 10 a.m., according to TMZ. Injuries were reportedly involved in this incident call and an arrest was made on-scene, according to TMZ. The victim in this case reportedly requested complete confidentiality and has not been named, the source said. It currently remains unclear if Nikki Bella Garcia was involved in any way.

The “Dancing With The Stars” alum was arrested for domestic battery and is currently in the Napa County Jail in California, jail records showed according to TMZ.

The 42-year-old was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), under which it is illegal to hurt a spouse, fellow parent or cohabitant via domestic violence, according to ABC7.

He reportedly faces a $25,000 bail, according to records, although it’s not yet clear if he remains in police custody at this time.

The circumstances surrounding what led to the incident and what exactly unfolded remain unclear at this time.

Chigvintsev and his wife, former WWE star Nikki Garcia — best known as one of the Bella sisters — commemorated their second wedding anniversary a few days prior to his arrest, TMZ reported. Garcia reportedly shared an Instagram story Wednesday, showing that she was also in Napa, although it is not yet known if she was part of the alleged altercation that led to Chigvintsev’s arrest. (RELATED: REPORT: Actress Nathalie Fay Arrested For Domestic Battery)

The two sparked a romance in 2019 after being paired up on “Dancing With The Stars” in 2017 and their relationship continued to flourish. Garcia and Chigvintsev are parents to a four-year-old son named Matteo and the family currently resides in Napa Valley.