‘Everybody Was Disposable’: ‘Baywatch’ Cast Reveals The Dark Side Of The Show

The stars of “Baywatch” recently reunited for the docuseries “After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun,” but not all of their memories were fond.

The actors revealed the dark side of the show that people weren’t necessarily talking about at the time, including the pressure to fit the aesthetic mold the show demanded, and the financial hardships that most fans were completely unaware of. Nicole Eggert claimed the actors only earned $3,500 per episode for the top-rated show.

Billy Warlock, who played lifeguard Eddie Kramer on the show, chimed in to say, “There’s not one rich actor on Baywatch. Everybody was disposable and if you didn’t fit into their brand at the price they were paying you, you were gone,” according to Daily Mail.

Erika Eleniak, who played lifeguard Shauni McClain, recalled the financial hardships she faced at the time.

“I remember freaking out seeing my first paycheck after the taxes were taken out…how am I gonna live on this money?” she said.

Alexandra Paul’s leading role as Lieutenant Stephanie Holden from 1992–97 didn’t entitle her to big earnings either.

“The Baywatch budget was so much smaller than all the other shows that were filming at the time,” she declared.

The pressure to fit into the infamous small red one-piece swimsuits was tough on some of the actors, and they noted their swimsuits kept getting skimpier as the show went on.

“For me, that’s when my comfort level went [down],” Eleniak said.

“The second year, I felt like necklines plunged,” she said.

“It was ridiculous. You couldn’t even function in it,” Kelly Packard said, according to Daily Mail.

The stars noted they were instructed to maintain their weight and were not permitted to gain or lose even 5 pounds during filming.

“I was considered curvy back there. I just had a behind on me. Everyone else were these teeny-tiny skinny things,” Eggert said.

“I’m sure Baywatch had an influence on girls wanting bigger lips, bigger boobs, smaller weight. When I was 20, I modified my body, I put implants in my body.”

Angelica Bridges chimed in to describe the stress she endured while filming.

“We had to stay fit, we couldn’t get cellulite. There was a lot of pressure,” she said, according to Daily Mail.

The male actors also faced the same body image stresses.

Jeremy Jackson said he hired a trainer to “drag him out of bed” when he was “prodded by producers and stuff about my appearance, skinny arms, and chubby belly.”‘

“After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun,” premiered on Hulu, Wednesday.