Bud Light’s Latest Marketing Scheme Proves They Think You’re Stupid

Bud Light’s executives apparently think red-blooded American men are mindless lemmings ready to be force-fed anything with a cool logo on it, principles be damned.

The beer-turned-trans-juice brand announced this week they're releasing limited edition College Football cans in partnership with 26 different teams across the country. Sadly, one of Mr. Right's Alma Maters is even on this list.

Bud Light is releasing limited-edition college team cans, featuring 26 schools pic.twitter.com/62yu2SLtCm — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 27, 2024

I’m sure some mouthbreathers out there will buy these cans under the guise that they “look cool” or they want to “support their team,” but real patriots should know better.

Ever since their stock and sales cratered due to partnering with Dylan Mulvaney and expressing that they want to shed their old customer base (regular American dudes), Bud Light has been jumping through hoops to prove that they haven’t been captured by the woke mind virus. They’ve partnered with popular male comedians, pushing their big sports partnerships, and now this.

They even fired some of the executives responsible for the mishap, which is commendable. (RELATED: D.C. Bureaucrats Have Unleashed A Hell On American Men They May Come To Regret)

But you know what they haven’t done? Apologized. They haven’t publicly disavowed their mistake and acknowledged what they did wrong, and explained why they did it and why it won’t happen again. Nay. They’re just hoping they can paper over it with some snazzy marketing schemes aimed at the lowest common denominator. They think we have the memory of a goldfish and will just forget about it without any real penance being done.

I’m not buying it. And Coors Banquet is better anyways.

