Average Joe Named ‘Buffalo Joe’ Makes Bills Roster In True ‘Living Out A Dream’ Fashion

A member of Bills Mafia is now officially a Bill … not gonna lie, I’m kinda diggin’ this.

Meet Joe “Buffalo Joe” Andreessen, a native of Western New York who had dreams of making the hometown Buffalo Bills‘ roster, and he did exactly that.

Out of Lancaster High School and playing college football at the University of Buffalo, it’s been an incredible rise for Andreessen. (RELATED: Cleveland Browns Create $35.832 Million Of Cap Space After Restructuring Contract With Deshaun Watson: REPORT)

Originally going undrafted, he made the move to try out for the Bills and ended up making the roster of the team he rooted for while growing up. In the process of this, he created all kinds of hype around the city of Buffalo, and as you can imagine, it was a pretty big deal with how football is treated in that town. This is how he ended up earning his “Buffalo Joe” moniker.

“It’s been cool,” said Andreessen following the news of him making the Bills roster, per Spectrum News. “You know I love this city. I love Western New York. Going to Bryant (University), you could ask my teammates there. I’m always talking about Buffalo and stuff like that. I grew up here. I have a special attachment here. Seeing that stuff is cool. Just like the blue-collar mentality of Buffalo. I think that’s what makes it great.”

As a certified Bills hater, I can’t help but like this story — shoutout to “Buffalo Joe!”