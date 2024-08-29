Chris Cuomo Questions Whether Trump Will Give RFK Jr. ‘A Real Position’ If He Is Elected

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo on the “PBD Podcast” Thursday questioned whether former President Donald Trump would give independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “a real position” if elected for a second term this November.

After suspending his campaign in multiple states last week, Kennedy has since thrown his support behind the former president and vocalized he would be “actively” campaigning for Trump. Although there have been speculations about Kennedy potentially receiving a role in Trump’s second term, Cuomo dismissed the idea, stating he didn’t believe Kennedy could get “past Congress” if given a “real appointment.” (RELATED: RFK Jr. Loses Secret Service Protection, Agency Confirms)

“I don’t know where Bobby’s confidence is coming from that Trump will deliver on giving him a real position. Two reasons — one I think that was said the first time Trump ran. That he would put Bobby in and didn’t. The second reason is if it’s a real appointment like an agency level appointment I don’t know that Bobby gets past Congress,” Cuomo said.

WATCH:

“Remember they have advice and consent, right? If it’s a real position. Now you could just make [him] like, you know, you’re the Ombudsman of Health or whatever,” Cuomo continued. “The czar or whatever — you know what I mean like where you don’t have to be vetted. But if he has to be vetted I could see that being a real political war.”

During an interview Sunday on Fox News, Kennedy stated there have been “no commitments” officially made about a potential position in a Trump administration, adding they had “just made a general commitment that we are going to work together.”

Although Kennedy planned to withdraw from the ballot in ten major key swing states, both Michigan and Wisconsin so far have denied his request as they stated he can not remove his name from the ballot.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.