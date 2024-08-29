‘I Stopped Listening A Long Time Ago’: Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Keeps It Real And Gets Chippy With His Owner Jerry Jones

Damn, Dak! Tell us how you really feel!

Jerry Jones, the owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, loves to run his mouth when it comes to talking to the press. Hell, Jerry loves running his mouth, period. But when it comes to speaking with the media in particular, he talks and talks … and talks … but he never actually says anything.

Welp, it looks like Cowboys superstar quarterback Dak Prescott feels the same way.

While having a media session Thursday following practice, Prescott stated that he doesn’t really take Jones seriously when it comes to what he says to reporters. (RELATED: Average Joe Named ‘Buffalo Joe’ Makes Bills Roster In True ‘Living Out A Dream’ Fashion)

Jones recently spoke about the current contract situation with Prescott.

Prescott was asked about those comments Thursday, and he kept it a complete bean about how he felt.

On Wednesday, Jerry Jones said, “Dak’s situation right now for me, from my mirror, has more to do with our situation than it does with the merits of Dak Prescott being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.” Here’s Prescott’s response Thursday: pic.twitter.com/kBsnYyY5Wz — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 29, 2024

I mean, Dak is right. It’s just crazy that he actually said it. (LMAO)