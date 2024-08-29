DCNF Reporter Discusses ‘Morning Joe’ Meltdown Over Trump Visit To Arlington National Cemetery

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter said Thursday that panelists on “Morning Joe” failed to mention a key fact when they criticized former President Donald Trump’s appearance at a ceremony honoring service members killed in a 2021 terrorist attack.

Trump attended a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday to honor 13 service members killed in the Aug. 26, 2021, murder-suicide bombing during the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, drawing criticism from liberal media outlets who claimed it was politicized. DCNF media reporter Nicole Silverio told WFEA host Jeff Chidester that the discussion between “Morning Joe” co-host Jonathan Lemire and MSNBC contributor Mike Barnicle didn’t mention that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris weren’t at the ceremony. (RELATED: ‘She Can Go To Hell!’: JD Vance Blasts Kamala Harris Amid Attacks For Trump Attendance At Ceremony For Fallen Troops)

LISTEN:



“Well, you know what ‘Morning Joe’ did not mention?” Silverio said about the discussion between Lemire and Barnacle. “While Trump was honoring our fallen heroes at Arlington National Cemetery, our sitting president was lying on a beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and Kamala Harris did not attend a single public event to commemorate these heroes or pay respect to their families, who have grieved for three years.”

Families of the fallen servicemembers told the Daily Caller that officials at Arlington National Cemetery tried to obstruct Trump’s attendance at the event before House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republican Reps. Michael McFaul of Texas and Darrell Issa of California intervened.

Silverio said that many corporate media outlets focused on either the claims that Trump used Arlington National Cemetery or reports of an alleged altercation between an official at the cemetery and a Trump campaign staffer, noting that Trump “was invited by the Gold Star families to attend and pay his respects.”

“I haven’t heard any reports of any veterans being offended by Trump’s attendance and I’m not sure why they would, because I feel that any former president or any kind of official should be paying respects to the 13 fallen heroes who died overseas for us,” Silverio told Chidester.

