Governor Issues Executive Order Banning The Teaching Of Critical Race Theory

Louisiana governor, Jeff Landry, released an executive order Tuesday that banned the teaching of critical race theory in the state’s public schools, WDSU reported.

Many states have taken similar measures to ban the teaching of critical race theory in public schools over the last few years, according to WDSU.

“Critical Race Theory (CRT) includes divisive teachings that instruct students to view life through the lens of race and victimhood,” according to a press release by Landry’s office. (RELATED: Coalition Attempts To Block California School District’s Critical Race Theory Ban, Transgender Policy)

BREAKING: Louisiana governor issues ban on Critical Race Theory: https://t.co/nfPRDjFxWu pic.twitter.com/hkobQdqNNM — WAFB (@WAFB) August 27, 2024

“Landry believes students should be learning about American exceptionalism and the principles embodied in the State and Federal Constitutions of the United States of America that recognize the equal value of every individual,” the press release stated.

“This executive order is a much-needed sigh of relief for parents and students across our state, especially as kids are heading back to school,” the governor said in the press release. “Teaching children that they are currently or destined to be oppressed or to be an oppressor based on their race and origin is wrong and has no place in our Louisiana classrooms.”

“I am confident that under Dr. Brumley’s leadership our education system will continue to head in the right direction, prioritizing American values and common-sense teachings,” Landry added.

“Louisiana students are best served with a clear focus on reading, math, meaningful high school experiences, elevating the teaching profession, and expanding educational freedom for families,” Cade Brumley, Louisiana Superintendent of Education, told the Louisiana Illuminator in a statement.

Louisiana State University political science professor Belinda Davis told the outlet in an email that Landry’s order does not address instructional needs.

“In political science research, we call this symbolic politics. It is designed to satisfy the extremists in his party by solving a problem that doesn’t exist,” Davis reportedly wrote.

Social studies teacher John Guzda told the Luisiana Illuminator that the governor’s executive action is “not only misguided but also detrimental to the education of our students.”

“As educators, we cannot ignore uncomfortable truths of America’s past,” Guzda reportedly said.

“Louisiana students are best served with a clear focus on reading, math, meaningful high school experiences, elevating the teaching profession, and expanding educational freedom for families,” Cade Brumley, Louisiana Superintendent of Education, told the Illuminator.