Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet Line Up To Star In Josh Safdie’s ‘Marty Supreme’

Gwyneth Paltrow will be joining the cast of an all-star ping pong movie, her first role since 2019, Variety revealed Wednesday.

After more than half a decade, Paltrow is returning to the silver screen in an upcoming Josh Safdie movie called “Marty Supreme,” also starring Timothée Chalamet, according to Variety. The flick is apparently centered on the bizarrely competitive sport of ping pong (yes, I looked it up. It is a sport).

“Marty Supreme” comes to us from A24, who posted a picture of a ping pong ball back in July, noting that Chalamet was taking on the lead. Safdie wrote the screenplay with Ronald Bronstein, and it is apparently inspired by professional ping pong player Marty Reisman, Variety noted in an earlier article. Sources say the story is mostly fictionalized. But either way, it sounds fun.

Safdie is best known for his exceptional work alongside A-lister Adam Sandler. His most recent work, “Adam Sandler: Love You” is one of the best and most bizarre of Sandler’s standup. (RELATED: Cannibalism, Down Syndrome, Dad Jokes: Why Norm MacDonald’s Last Special Is Everything Your Heart Needs)

Safdie’s directorial style makes you feel like the ultimate fly on the wall in his movies. His previous titles include “Uncut Gems” and “Good Time.” He also served as executive producer on two of the best docuseries of the last decade, “Telemarketers” and “Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God.” I highly recommend checking out all four titles.

Paltrow hasn’t hit the big screen since appearing in “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019. Most folks see her as more of a reality celebrity and lifestyle guru these days, though her career in cinema is utterly enormous. (RELATED: ‘I F*cked Your Dad’: Gwyneth Paltrow Makes Awkward Joke To Hailey Bieber)

More recently, she appeared in an episode of “American Horror Stories” and the Netflix series “The Politician.” Along with “Marty Supreme,” her IMDB says she’ll be appearing in “Miracle on 74th Street.” The plot summary for the latter sounds pretty great, actually: “[Renowned] influencer Dzanielle navigates fake friends among the Black card-swiping, Ozempic sharting, workout-addicted Upper East Siders. In her comedic quest for a million followers, she finds her first real new friend and her true self.”

There are no specifics on when we can expect to see “Marty Supreme,” but “Miracle on 74th Street” drops in 2025.