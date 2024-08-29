Halle Berry Is Unrecognizable In Upcoming Apocalypse Horror Movie ‘Never Let Go’

Lionsgate Movies dropped the trailer Wednesday for “Never Let Go,” starring an unrecognizable Halle Berry.

We’re introduced to Berry’s character, along with her two sons, in the thick of the apocalypse. It looks like a world not-so-dissimilar from our own, perhaps in the near future. The premise seems simple: They cannot leave their home safely unless anchored by a rope, and the only thing protecting them from the evil outside their door is their insistence on staying connected at all times, according to the description.

But when one of the boys starts questioning whether the evil is real, the cast are sent into a nightmare and a “terrifying fight for survival.”

Director Alexandre Aja (who redid “The Hills Have Eyes”) teamed up with the mind behind “Stranger Things” and “Arrival” to bring us “Never Let Go,” and you can literally feel the creep factor from the opening second. (RELATED: You Can’t Help But Feel Uneasy Watching The Trailer For ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’)

It reminds me a lot of “A Quiet Place” as a majority of the story appears to take place deep in a cabin in the woods.

I really hope I’m wrong, but I feel like there will be a huge twist at the end of “Never Let Go.” The obvious one would be that Berry is clinically insane and none of the events of the movie are real beyond her own psychosis. (RELATED: Demi Moore’s Upcoming Horror Movie Receives 13-Minute Standing Ovation. We See Why)

Or perhaps we’ll be teased into believing this throughout the film. And then in the end, it will all be real, only making things even more horrifying. The movie drops in theaters Sept, 20, so I’m hoping it’ll be available to stream before Halloween.