‘He Was Basically Grinding On Her’: Homeless Man Allegedly Assaults Sunbather In Broad Daylight

Police charged a homeless man in Santa Monica, California with allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old sunbather in broad daylight Tuesday, FOX11 reported.

Police said the young woman was lying face down on the beach near Santa Monica Pier when 25-year-old Alonzo Dickson allegedly pinned her to the ground after jumping on top of her, according to FOX11. Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Lt. Erika Aklufi said, “He was basically grinding on her. Her friends realized what was going on [so] she jumped up and he backed off. Within 15 minutes, I’d say, this person was in custody,” FOX11 reported.

Santa Monica Mayor Phil Brock told FOX11 the alleged attack is “horrible for the community,” adding, “I can’t stop thinking about that girl and how she must feel.” (RELATED: ‘Out Of Control’: Video Shows California Homeless Man Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman In Broad Daylight)

Police arrested Alonzo Dickson after they said he climbed on top of a sunbathing woman and pinned her down by the shoulders. https://t.co/hIvx4o77o3 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) August 29, 2024

Brock told FOX11 that the community where the alleged attack happened is “becoming an extension of Skid Row…We have all of these people teeming into Santa Monica.”

FOX11 reported Matthew Seedorff said he found a syringe not far from where the alleged assault took place.

We noticed a syringe along Ocean Front Walk near the Santa Monica Pier this afternoon. This is close to where a 20-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a homeless man Tuesday. #SantaMonica pic.twitter.com/537mw3ZDPo — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) August 28, 2024

“When you see [drug use] openly happening, you know there’s going to be trouble,” John Alle, an anti-crime advocate, said. “We have residents that won’t come to City Hall, even if they live three blocks away, because they’re scared of being attacked.”

Despite the recent crimes, Brock told FOX11 he walks a few miles across Santa Monica every day without a problem.

“We’re safe,” he said. “You or I could take a walk down the Promenade at 11 o’clock at night and feel like we’re in good shape.”

“I don’t believe he believes that,” Alle said. “I wouldn’t have my relatives stay in any hotel in Santa Monica, as much as I love the hotels here.”

Dickson, who police said had at least one similar charge stemming from Washington, was charged with the felony of sexual battery with restraint, the outlet reported.