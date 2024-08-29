Morgan Wallen Performs Heartbreaking Unreleased New Song. Is There Another Album Dropping Soon?

Footage shared late Wednesday revealed Morgan Wallen performing his unreleased track “Love Somebody” for the first time ever and it is heartbreaking.

Wallen introduced the song to a crowd in Stockholm, Sweden, according to a pretty high-quality post of the show shared on TikTok. He’s been teasing the flamenco-country-blended track for quite some time, first introducing it to fans via Instagram back in May.

“I feel like this one’s gonna sound good on the boat,” Wallen wrote in the post’s caption. And he ain’t wrong. In a smooth contrast with “I Had Some Help,” the relaxing melody of “Love Somebody” is the perfect song to share with someone special, somewhere great.

“Love Somebody” is one of a handful of tracks Wallen seems to be testing with his fans since releasing his hugely successful 36-track “One Thing At A Time” album. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen’s Nashville Chair Becomes Tourist Attraction As Singer Faces Years In Prison: REPORT)

The project came hot on the heels of his uber-hit “Dangerous: The Double Album.” Where “Dangerous” is a deeper, more traditional-modern country album, “One Thing At A Time” saw Wallen lean into alternate genres.

By the sounds of things, the upcoming album is designed to showcase Wallen’s performance ability. Some folks write off Wallen for his fairly simple hits like “Last Night,” which is not the most technically complex song. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen’s New Surprise Song Could Easily Make You Sob)

Wallen’s cover of “Graveyard Whistling,” seemed to prove he more than recovered from his serious vocal injury sustained in 2023. It also revealed that his range is out-of-this-world. Let’s hope he drops a new album soon. I bet it’ll land right after his world tour ends so he has an excuse to go on another in 2025.

Part of me thinks Wallen might follow this methodology of releasing a mega-hit album then going on tour for at least five cycles. If I were him, that’s when I’d bow out for a year or two, focus on other ventures, then nab a residency. But not in Vegas. He should give himself a residency in Nashville and relax for the rest of his life.