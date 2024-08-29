MS-13 Gang Member Charged With Shooting Spree Was Booted From US Years Earlier, ICE Confirms

Federal immigration authorities confirmed that an MS-13 gang member charged in a shooting spree in Mississippi last week is an illegal migrant who has been previously deported from the U.S.

Fredy Antonio Amaya-Marin is a 39-year-old Salvadoran national living in the U.S. illegally, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation on Thursday. The Philadelphia Police Department in Philadelphia, Mississippi, arrested Amaya-Marin on Aug. 24 for allegedly shooting at approximately 15 vehicles and charged him with attempted murder. (RELATED: ‘Serious And Disturbing Crimes’: ICE Arrests Illegal Migrant Charged With Raping A Massachusetts Child)

Multiple shootings targeting vehicles passing through a road in Philadelphia occurred over the course of several days last week, according to WLBT3. Authorities eventually apprehended a man who identified himself as Jonathan Salvador, who allegedly fired at passing cars on Friday near his home with no discernible motive.

After administering a biometric screening, authorities determined this man to be Amaya-Marin, and discovered he had been deported from the country before unlawfully returning, according to ICE.

Border Patrol agents first encountered Amaya-Marin on July 2, 2007 near Hebbronville, Texas, after he unlawfully crossed into the country, according to ICE. He was placed into the agency’s custody and removed by Enforcement and Removal Operations several days later.

The Salvadoran national again illegally entered the country at some point after his 2007 deportation, but federal immigration authorities are unsure when or where, according to ICE.

Local police determined that Amaya-Marin is a member of MS-13, an international criminal gang that originated in Los Angeles but is primarily comprised of Salvadoran nationals, according to WLBT3. Gang members are known for their violence and brutality, with one MS-13 leader pleading guilty last month to charges related to the gruesome murders of high school girls with baseball bats and a machete.

Police say they have yet to determine a motive for the shootings, but the Salvadoran’s roommates say he started acting strange a couple of months ago.

“They stated to us that during the day, he was fine, and when nightfall came, he was just a totally different person,” Cpt. Desmond Jones told local media. “And it kind of made them uneasy, and they were kind of feeling suspicious about it.”

ICE confirmed to the DCNF that a detainer request has been lodged with the Winston-Choctaw County Jail, where Amaya-Marin is being held. Immigration detainers ask that local authorities hold onto a noncitizen in their custody long enough for a deportation officer to arrive and assume custody of that individual.

The Salvadoran national is charged with attempted murder, illegal re-entry after deportation, and being an illegal migrant in possession of a firearm, according to WLBT3.

The incident makes Amaya-Marin one of the countless “unknown gotaways” who enter the U.S. illegally and undetected by federal immigration authorities. Roughly two million known gotaways have entered the country since the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration, a congressional source confirmed to the DCNF earlier this year.

More than seven million migrants have illegally crossed into the U.S. since the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration began, according to the latest Customs and Border Protection data. Those individuals include hundreds of MS-13 gang members.

