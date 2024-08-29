Netflix Star Julian Ortega Tragically Dies At The Beach At Age 41

“Elite” star Julian Ortega died suddenly after suffering an incident on a beach in Spain, Sunday.

The Netflix actor collapsed on Zahora Beach in Barbate, Spain at 5:30 pm, in front of onlookers at the La Calima beach bar, according to Spanish news outlet The Olive Press. It was initially believed that Ortega had drowned, but lifeguard and emergency sources reportedly said he was on the shore when he went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics attempted to revive the actor for up to 30 minutes before he was declared deceased at the scene at age 41, according to The Olive Press.

Ortega starred in six episodes of the hit Netflix series “Elite,” and played the role of the manager of La Cabana restaurant. The hit series attracted more than 20 million streams on Netflix in the very first month after it launched, according to The Sun.

The actor was reportedly a native of Madrid, and in addition to “Elite,” he was most recognized for his roles in “Nunc Et in Hora” and “Caronte.”

His talents were broadcasted in several well-known Spanish TV series, including “Velvet,” “Cristo y Rey” and “Trompeta.”

Ortega’s most recent contribution to the world of entertainment was a seven-episode stint for the television show, “4 Estrellas,” in 2023. The actor was heavily immersed in the industry, and was the son of Gloria Munoz and Jose Antonio Ortega, who have worked in the entertainment industry as well.

Tributes have begun to pour in on social media, as fans, friends and loved ones share their grief and mourn this sudden loss.

Ortega’s official cause of death is pending an investigation. (RELATED: Mariah Carey Reveals She Lost Mom And Sister On Same Day)

Further information about the circumstances leading up to his death has not been publicly shared.