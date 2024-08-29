Nina Agdal Sues Influencer For Defamation: REPORT

Swimsuit model Nina Agdal is reportedly suing influencer Hassan Haider for defamation, claiming he published a damaging, false narrative about her online.

Agdal alleged Haider targeted her as part of a smear campaign launched by MMA star Dillon Danis, according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ. The model reportedly claimed Haider launched false and defamatory accusations about her in order to generate media attention for Danis’ high profile fight against her fiance, Logan Paul in October, 2023. The court documents filed by Agdal said Haider claimed he had sex with her in a bathroom after bribing her with a bag of cocaine, according to TMZ. Adal denied the encounter.

Agdal’s court filing said Haider crafted a story that they met at a Los Angeles bar and she had sex with him for drugs, then proceeded to live stream the story, according to TMZ. She further alleged that he then proceeded to publish a YouTube video to his thousands of followers containing the same lies, the outlet reported.

The legal documents alleged Haider was attempting to increase his fame and popularity by capitalizing on a fabricated story as part of Danis’ highly publicized harassment campaign that was launched against her, according to TMZ.

The tense and tumultuous social media exchanges first began when Danis bullied Agdal by posting messages about her to his X and Instagram accounts, she alleged, TMZ reported. The lawsuit claimed that the messages were shared and viewed billions of times solely on X, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Judge Grants Nina Agdal Restraining Order Against Dillon Danis)

The model previously filed for a restraining order against Danis in 2023 and was granted it by a judge.

Agdal is reportedly suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress and defamation, and is pursuing unspecified damages.

This story continues to develop.