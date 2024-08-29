Entertainment

Nina Agdal Sues Influencer For Defamation: REPORT

Hamptons Magazine Dinner Celebrating Nina Agdal

(Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Swimsuit model Nina Agdal is reportedly suing influencer Hassan Haider for defamation, claiming he published a damaging, false narrative about her online.

Agdal alleged Haider targeted her as part of a smear campaign launched by MMA star Dillon Danis, according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ. The model reportedly claimed Haider launched false and defamatory accusations about her in order to generate media attention for Danis’ high profile fight against her fiance, Logan Paul in October, 2023. The court documents filed by Agdal said Haider claimed he had sex with her in a bathroom after bribing her with a bag of cocaine, according to TMZ. Adal denied the encounter.

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Nina Agdal attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR) Getty Images

CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 26: Nina Agdal attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Agdal’s court filing said Haider crafted a story that they met at a Los Angeles bar and she had sex with him for drugs, then proceeded to live stream the story, according to TMZ. She further alleged that he then proceeded to publish a YouTube video to his thousands of followers containing the same lies, the outlet reported.

The legal documents alleged Haider was attempting to increase his fame and popularity by capitalizing on a fabricated story as part of Danis’ highly publicized harassment campaign that was launched against her, according to TMZ.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 13: Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Nina Agdal attends the debut weekend of JEMAA - The NoMad Pool Party At NoMad Hotel In Park MGM Las Vegas on April 13, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for NoMad Las Vegas at Park MGM)

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 13: Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Nina Agdal attends the debut weekend of JEMAA – The NoMad Pool Party At NoMad Hotel In Park MGM Las Vegas on April 13, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for NoMad Las Vegas at Park MGM)

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 04: Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are seen on March 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GCImages) Getty Images

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 04: Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are seen on March 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by 305pics/GCImages) Getty Images

The tense and tumultuous social media exchanges first began when Danis bullied Agdal by posting messages about her to his X and Instagram accounts, she alleged, TMZ reported. The lawsuit claimed that the messages were shared and viewed billions of times solely on X, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Judge Grants Nina Agdal Restraining Order Against Dillon Danis)

The model previously filed for a restraining order against Danis in 2023 and was granted it by a judge.

Agdal is reportedly suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress and defamation, and is pursuing unspecified damages.

This story continues to develop.