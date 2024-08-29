ROOKE: The Moment The RFK Campaign Realized Trump Was Right About Everything

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, recently admitted that she never understood why former President Donald Trump would claim that America had a two-tiered justice system. She laughed off his political persecution claims until it happened to her.

After the campaigning process and witnessing U.S. Assistant Attorney Jack Smith file the superseding indictments against Trump, Shanahan said that she “get[s] it now.” It’s clear to her that “nefarious people with malevolent political agendas” control the justice system and use it against their political enemies. Shanahan described feeling that she was “questioned … like a criminal” by Democrat-aligned attorneys trying to prevent her and Kennedy from having access to the New York ballot.

Where’s the party that once preached, “When they go low, we go high”? The joy has left the Democratic Party, and it’s time they did some serious soul-searching. pic.twitter.com/QgACgHhUHh — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) August 28, 2024

“I’ll admit I used to kind of roll my eyes when people claimed that President Trump was being “persecuted.” I was looking at it through the distorted filter of the media. Well, I just completed my first cross-examination in our second New York Ballot Access case, where the DNC-aligned PAC attorneys questioned me like a criminal. OK, I get it now. Our justice system is clearly being co-opted and abused by nefarious people with malevolent political agendas,” Shanahan posted. (ROOKE: RNC’s Election Integrity Battle Is Raging On In Must-Win Swing States)

I’ll admit I used to kind of roll my eyes when people claimed that President Trump was being “persecuted.” I was looking at it through the distorted filter of the media. Well, I just completed my first cross-examination in our second New York Ballot Access case, where the… pic.twitter.com/7zTfi4FQ6K — Nicole Shanahan (@NicoleShanahan) August 27, 2024

Shanahan told Dave Smith on his podcast that before she decided to enter the race with Kennedy, members of the Kennedy family reached out to her asking what it would take to get her not to run. She asked for one thing: “to bring back product liability for vaccine manufacturers.”

The Kennedy clan went to their Democrat friends searching for help, but they were told this was an impossible request. Big Pharma donors control Democrats, and the last thing these companies want is to be held liable for their products.

Nicole Shanahan: RFK Jr.’s family members tried to get me to reject his VP offer “They reached out like: ‘What is it gonna take for you to not take this offer?’ I said: ‘We’ve got to bring back product liability for vaccine manufacturers.’ 15 hours later, I hear ‘nope, never… pic.twitter.com/cBL1usToCa — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) August 29, 2024

Trump has long talked about the Democrat Party shifting from the party of the people to being accountable to big donors like Big Pharma, and their refusal to allow product liability was the tipping point for Shanahan jumping into the race.

This was only the beginning for Shanahan. Later, she posted to X that she found not only had the media lied to her about Trump but also his “MAGA” supporters. In response to an X user named Sherrilyn Jones Freed’s comments about how friendly and accepting MAGA supporters are, Shanahan said it was time for left-leaning voters to take a minute to rediscover who these Trump voters are because they aren’t who the media made them out to be. (ROOKE: Trump’s Latest Move To Siphon Voters From Kamala’s Largest Voting Bloc Could Be A Game Changer)

MAGA folks are so difficult. They just accept us MAHA peeps as we are and show us love and welcome us in. That is really tough to take. And all the praise and kindness really gets on one’s nerves, don’t y’all think? Seriously, are these MAGA people nice or something? — sherrilynJonesfreed (@sherrilynthinks) August 28, 2024

“What is MAGA, really? Some on the left like to paint it as a “basket of deplorables,” a group of reprobates,” Shanahan said. “The media fuels this narrative, spreading what I’ve come to learn are easily debunked hoaxes: like the false claim that Trump praised neo-Nazis in Charlottesville as “good people,” the accusation that Trump incited an insurrection on January 6 (also false), and the assertion that Trump called all illegal immigrants “rapists and murderers” (again, false).”

“But then you meet MAGA supporters in person, and it quickly becomes clear—at least it did for me—that the vast majority care deeply about our country’s security and prosperity, want a safe, healthy environment for their kids, and desire a government that is efficient and works for them, not the other way around. What is so wrong with that? Maybe it’s time for a former Democrat turned Independent to dig a little deeper into what MAGA truly stands for and break it down for voters,” she continued.

Nicole Shanahan: “I was completely misinformed about what MAGA is” “The coming together of these two groups over the last week … has been really glorious. And they gave us the name MAHA, Make America Healthy Again. That was always the vision of this unity movement, this… pic.twitter.com/Dxo8TyGTGF — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) August 29, 2024

Having your entire life view change in such a short time must be a little unnerving. Millions of Americans went through this during the pandemic. The realities of our failing healthcare and education systems were overwhelming. Since then, we’ve watched as traditionally left-leaning people came out in support of supposedly right-wing ideas, like parental rights, strong borders, and biological truths. (ROOKE: Despite The Manufactured Hype, The Kamala Train Is Derailing)

It turns out that when you do your own research, it’s easier to see how regime media provides cover for Democrats and their donors. Shanahan won’t be the last one to realize this.