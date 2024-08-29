Officer In Serious Condition After Kamala Harris And Tim Walz Motorcade Crash

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) confirmed an officer suffered serious injuries while operating a motorcycle in support of the motorcade for Vice President Kamala Harris, Aug. 28.

The police issued a statement to their official website, Thursday. They reported this as being “a single-vehicle accident” that occurred at approximately 7 p.m., and identified the officer as being Savannah Police Corporal David Bates. Walz was also present on the bus tour, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

“The Savannah Police Department is supporting Corporal Bates and his family as he begins his recovery from injuries sustained in this vehicle accident,” SPD Chief Lenny B. Gunther said in the statement.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’ Georgia bus tour paused briefly Wednesday after a single police motorcycle that was part of their motorcade crashed. https://t.co/RhrOEtO2Ep — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) August 29, 2024

The SPD declared their unwavering support in light of the difficult road that lies ahead for Bates.

“We will be by his side every step of the way,” the statement read.

Initial reporting indicated that blood was visible on the ground when officers attempted to assist Bates, immediately after the accident.

The statement said Bates “sustained serious injuries” during the incident and was taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center for medical care.

Police: Savannah officer ‘seriously injured’ assisting with Kamala Harris motorcade | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/JEW9yn8r8A — WJCL News (@WJCLNews) August 29, 2024

“He is in stable condition and continues to undergo treatment,” they said.

“The Secret Service is aware of an incident that occurred during a motorcade movement yesterday,” Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Atlanta Field Office Frederick D. Houston said in the statement.

They confirmed that everything was under control as the campaign rolled through Georgia and continued onward as planned.

“The movement was not affected by the incident. We are thankful for the support of our law enforcement partners and wish Corporal David Bates a full and speedy recovery,” Houston added, the statement read. (RELATED: Great-Grandmother Dies From Injuries After Being Hit By Police Motorcycle Escorting Duchess Of Edinburgh)

Details surrounding the circumstances that led up to the accident were not immediately available. No further information about the crash has since been released.